Police chief: Crime has moved from public spaces into the home ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Elmar Vaher Source: ERR
News

Police chief Elmar Vaher says that the trend for crime in Estonia has been for it to shift from public spaces to homes. As regards the situation in road traffic, there have been no improvements whatsoever, he says.

Speaking on ETV current affairs show "Ringvaade" Wednesday evening, Vaher said: "Whereas recently as 15 years ago danger was present in public spaces and you never knew who might jump out from behind the next corner, today the danger is in the home. The upside, when it comes to homes, is that you can at least choose your friends and acquaintances," adding that alcohol plays a role in violent crimes.

At the same time, around half of domestic violence cases go unreported, he added.

Estonia registered a total of 50 manslaughters and murders and attempted murders during 2020, 16 more than the previous year. The number of deaths relating to these crimes was 39, compared with 26 the year before.

On the situation in road traffic, Vaher said that it hasn't improved.

"There used to be years when a change was obvious, both as regards the use of safety equipment and selecting speeds, yet today we continuously see that there are too many of those who sustain an injury.

The arrival of e-scooters had also had its effect on figures, he said.

"As last year we had a winter with very little snow, this brought with it a large number of accidents involving individuals, a large proportion of which involved scooters," Vaher said.

Crime statistics published by the Ministry of Justice show that a total of 25,817 criminal offenses were registered in Estonia during 2020, five percent less than the year before.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

covid-19 vaccinations

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Government to allow visa refusals to be challenged in court

19:47

Green Party reports seaborne oil transfer between vessels to police

19:05

Cabinet meeting finalizes 2021 fishing quotas

18:37

Tallinn participatory budget winning projects announced

18:01

Tallinn Airport currently has nine international flight routes open

17:47

Pärtel Soosalu appointed Tallinn Music Week chief

17:11

Police chief: Crime has moved from public spaces into the home

16:39

Government to allocate €3 million to investigate Estonia ferry wreck

16:05

Indrek Tammeaid: Is Estonia moving away from Finland?

15:37

New Tallinn University rector: Humanities not taught in excess

15:16

IT minister: New 5G frequency band tender coming in winter

14:57

Defense minister: Narva key to national security

14:30

Road accident total figures fall, though fatalities rise

14:22

MEP: EU inaction on Navalny emboldening Russia

14:10

Russian plane flies in Estonian airspace without permission

13:50

Liimets says Estonia to attend 17+1 meeting with China

13:16

Education minister: Vaccinating teachers to start mid-February

13:13

Finnish government agrees on mandatory coronavirus testing

12:55

PERH chief of medicine attacked leaving work

12:43

Map: Israel, UAE still have world's highest COVID-19 vaccination rates

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: