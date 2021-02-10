Health Board: 798 new coronavirus cases, three deaths

Three people infected with coronavirus died and 798 new cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in the last 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Wednesday.

Three new coronavirus deaths were registered within the past 24 hours, involving a 70-year-old man, a 64-year-old man, and a 58-year-old man. Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 477 people in Estonia in total.

393 cases were recorded in Harju County and 294 of those were in Tallinn.

144 cases were reported Ida-Viru County, 63 in Tartu County, 33 in Pärnu County, 26 in Saare County and 22 in Lääne-Viru County.

There were 19 new cases in Järva County, 18 in Valga County, 17 in Rapla County, 14 in Põlva County, 12 in Jõgeva County and 11 in Võru County.

Additionally, nine cases were recorded in Viljandi County, five in Lääne County and four in Hiuu County. Eight cases had no information in the population register.

In total, 5,810 tests were analyzed giving a positive rate of 13.7 percent. The 14-day infection rate is now 575.2 per 100,000 inhabitants.

As of the morning of February 10, hospital treatment is being supplied to 449 patients who have COVID-19. Thirty-four of those patients require intensive care, with 15 patients on a ventilator. Fifty-one new COVID-19 cases were opened in total. Twenty-one patients were discharged from hospital, and a further 21 people were transferred to a non-COVID-19 unit.

So far, 39,147 people have received a coronavirus vaccination and of those 19,114 have received two doses.

The Health Board is monitoring over 21,100 people across the country.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

The most efficient measure is keeping your distance.

In crowded places and especially indoors where it is not possible to keep your distance from other people, it is advisable to wear a mask.

Closed, crowded spaces should be avoided if possible.

Hands must be washed frequently with soap and warm water.

When you sneeze or cough, cover your mouth and nose with disposable tissue.

Anyone who becomes ill should stay at home, even if their symptoms are mild.

People who develop any symptoms should contact their family physician.

Download 'HOIA'

You can also download Estonia's coronavirus exposure notification app 'HOIA' which will alert you if you have been in close contact with someone who later tests positive for coronavirus.

The free app can be downloaded at the Google Play Store or App Store. Read ERR News' feature about the app here.

