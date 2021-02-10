Tallinn looking to vaccinate teachers in schools ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallinn wants to vaccinate its teachers in schoolhouses to avoid sending them to family medicine center or hospitals during the pandemic, Tallinn Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev said on Wednesday.

Belobrovtsev said the city has turned to the Ministry of Social Affairs but has not received an answer yet.

Immunization of education workers against the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19 disease should begin next week.

Belobrovtsev said that schools are the best places for vaccinating teachers because of existing dispersion efforts and some students learning remotely. "It is a good place for immunizing teachers who wish to be vaccinated during this difficult period. We have asked the social ministry for permission and hope they will find it possible to accommodate us," the deputy mayor said.

He added that immunization of teachers will take place with help from nurses of the Tallinna Koolitervishoid foundation who have received vaccination training. Belobrovtsev said that the East Tallinn Central Hospital and the West Tallinn Central Hospital have agreed to curate the process.

Tallinn schools are currently putting together lists of teachers who would like to be vaccinated. Belobrovtsev said that it is important to make sure no one is pressured into getting vaccinated. "If the person does not want it, we must not force them. It is very important," the deputy mayor remarked.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

