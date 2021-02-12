Poet Betti Alver documentary to premiere in cinemas ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

A scene from Enn Lillemets's film about Betti Alver, Source: pressimaterjalid
From Friday (February 12) Enn Lillemets' film "Betti Alver. Uks on irvakil" about poet Betti Alver, can be seen in cinemas.

Lillemets' film is about her close friend and mental mentor the poet Betti Alver (1906-1989). The director shows Alver through her memories and creations and actress Saara Nüganen, poets Viivi Luik, Eeva Park and Mats Traat go on the journey with Lillemets.

Alver was one of Estonia's most notable poets and translators and she was among the first generation to be educated in school during independent Estonia. Alver made her debut in 1927 with the short story "Liivi Deevidiivi" and with her work "Tuularmmuke" she won 2nd prize at the "Nature" novel competition. Alver began publishing verses in 1931 and some of her best-known poems are "The Story of the White Crow", "Wax Doll", "Pear Tree" and "Crispy Mirror".

From 1934 she was a member of the Estonian Writers' Union and belonged to the poetry group Arbujad. In the second half of the 1940s and 1950s, she translated German and Russian literature. Her most important translation is Alexander Pushkin's "Yevgeny Onegin" (1964) and she has also translated verses written by Kristjan Jaak Peterson in German to Estonian.

The film's screenwriter and the director is Enn Lillemets, cameraman, editor and producer Jaan Kolberg and content editor Viivi Luik.

Editor: Roberta Vaino

