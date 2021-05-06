Tallinn-Aegna ferry restarts on May 1

Aegna Island. Source: Helen Wright / ERR
On Saturday, May 1, the ship Vesta will sail again between Tallinn and Aegna Island, leaving the Linnahall quay from Patarei Harbour.

Trips to Aegna are organized by AS Kihnu Veeteed. The ship sails to Aegna and back on all days of the week except Tuesdays. The marine traffic season ends on August 31.

Until May 23, the ship will leave Tallinn for Aegna twice a day on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The ship will depart from Aegna at 11.15 a.m. and 6.15 p.m.

From May 24, the ship will leave Tallinn twice a day at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and from Aegna at 11.15 a.m. and 6.15 p.m. On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays there are three trips a day with departures from Tallinn at 10 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. and from Aegna at 11.15 a.m., 4.15 p.m. and 7.30 p.m.

As an exception, four trips will take place on June 23, departing from Tallinn at 10 a.m., 12.30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. and from Aegna at 11.15 a.m., 1.45 p.m., 5.15 p.m. and 7.45 p.m.

The journey to Aegna Island takes approximately one hour. Tickets can be purchased in advance up to two hours before the departure of the ship. Boarding and on-site ticket sales start 30 minutes before the start of the voyage.

"This summer, the liner will sail to Aegna almost 300 times. Aegna is one of the hidden pearls of our city that deserves to be discovered. Especially during the upcoming summer, because with the support of the newly made investments, the recreation infrastructure of the island with rich nature has had an upgrade," said Andrei Novikov, deputy mayor of Tallinn.

"On the hiking trails, you can get acquainted with the interesting history and nature of Aegna. A trip to Aegna can be easily considered even if going further would be complicated due to the situation in the world."

The points of interest of Aegna Island can be found on the island's website at: https://www.tallinn.ee/aegna/

Aegna Island in the Bay of Tallinn. Source: Google maps

Editor: Helen Wright

