news

Tallinn's Aegna to be transformed into smart eco island ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Aegna Island.
Aegna Island. Source: Helen Wright / ERR
News

Tallinn's Aegna Island will be transformed into an urban eco island with the help of a European Union project focusing on eco island development. Tourism facilities and infrastructure which create a minimal environmental impact are being developed.

Monika Haukanomm, head of the administration of the Tallinn Center District, of which Aegna is a part, on Thursday said: "There is a natural paradise just 30 minutes by boat ride from Tallinn's city center which has received undeservedly little attention to date. We can change this now.

"The island of Aegna has immense potential to offer not only environmentally sustainable but also smart solutions. With that in mind, work has proceeded successfully, the monitoring systems, infrastructure for holidaymakers and materials supporting environmental education have been completed already, a waste handling station is about to be completed."

The Finnish island of Vasikkasaari is also participating in the project and the main objective is to develop the two islands, located in the urban twin city area of Helsinki and Tallinn, into popular and smart nature tourism destinations.

Aegna Island in the Bay of Tallinn. Source: Google maps

Both islands will be turned into attractive destinations for nature tourism which takes their archipelago surroundings into account.

The project will test new, innovative and smart solutions to ensure nature protection and to increase the attractiveness of both islands. The smart digital solutions will also enhance visitor experiences.

The project will keep the impact of tourism on the islands to a minimum despite an increase in tourist numbers. 

Work carried out this year includes renewing hiking trails on Aegna, installing a weather station and digital information signs and building a new website. A system for monitoring visitor numbers, which provides input for designing new tourism opportunities and marketing activities, has also been created.

The project partners are Tallinn Center District, the City of Helsinki, the Tallinn Center of the Stockholm Environment Institute and Forum Virum Helsinki.

The project is called "Okosaared - Urban Eco Islands," spokespeople for the city district said. The development project is financed from the INTERREG Central Baltic Program and will end in March, 2021. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

travel restrictions

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:49

Marriage referendum could get stuck in the Riigikogu

13:18

Baltic Sea Art Port will not be built in Pärnu

12:26

Health Board, University of Tartu coronavirus to start saliva tests survey

11:55

Gallery: Black Nights Film Festival opens at Tallinn's Coca-Cola Plaza

11:25

Tallinn's Aegna to be transformed into smart eco island

11:02

Health Board: 259 new cases of coronavirus recorded in last 24 hours

10:23

Sikkut: I hope marriage plebiscite stays in background

09:47

Fischer: Thursday's record high covid cases were result of lab backlog

09:17

Alar Laneman confirms he is EKRE's minister of interior candidate

08:45

Government agrees 2+2, opening hours restrictions

08:16

Unemployment rises by nearly 5,000 persons in the third quarter

12.11

RIA: Speeding up election information system development increases costs

12.11

President appoints new environment minister

12.11

Madise: Plebiscite cannot result in repeal of Registered Partnership Act

12.11

North Estonia hospital appeals for blood donors

12.11

Coronavirus spreading in hobby groups in Harju, Ida-Viru counties

12.11

Design tender announced for Tallinn's Patarei complex museum development

12.11

Commerce chamber: Bill restricting foreign labor will harm economy

12.11

Health Board: 374 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed in last 24 hours Updated

12.11

Helme: Potential interior minister candidates named by media are wrong

COVID-19 information

Estonia and Brexit

jupiter

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: