Gallery: Newly renovated Palm House opens at Tallinn Botanical Garden

Tallinn Botanical Garden opened the newly renovated Palm House on June 8. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
On Tuesday (June 8), the newly renovated Palm House was officially reopened in the Tallinn Botanical Garden.

The €2.2 million renovation has equipped the Palm House with better growing conditions and climate control mechanisms. The glass facade of the Palm House tower was made more heat-resistant and the cafe, which was previously located on the ground floor, will soon open on two levels so that visitors can enjoy a full view of the entire plant area.

The house was opened by city officials, the Director of the Tallinn Botanical Garden Urve Sinijärv and a representative of the construction company Ehitus5ECO. 

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said that the Tallinn Botanical Garden plays a noteworthy role in researching, protecting and familiarizing the plant kingdom to the public.

 

Urve Sinijärv, the director of the Botanical Garden, said: "The Palm House is a unique building for both Tallinn and the whole of Estonia, where the abundance of heather plants is introduced, allowing everyone a tropical short break in cold weather."

The Tallinn Botanical Garden was established as an institute of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR on December 1, 1961. The Botanical Garden became a municipal institution in 1995 and since January 2005, it has been under the administration of the Tallinn Environmental and Public Utilities Department.

The Botanical Garden is a member of the Baltic Botanical Gardens Association and the International Organization for the Conservation of Botanical Gardens. In 2002, it was listed in the state register of research and development institutions.

