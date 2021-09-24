Riigikogu to consider building barrier on southeastern border

The Riigikogu will start looking into building a barrier to prevent illegal migration on the Estonian-Russian border. The bill was proposed by Isamaa as a matter of urgency.

A resolution titled "Making a proposal to the Government of the Republic for the urgent construction of a physical barrier on the temporary control line in Southeast Estonia in order to prevent illegal migration" was accepted by the Riigikogu board on Thursday.

The draft proposed physical barriers be positioned along the temporary line of control in southeastern Estonia in order to prevent illegal migration.

Money should be allocated in the state budget for 2022 and in the state budget strategy for the coming years, spokespeople for the party said.

When delivering the bill on Wednesday, Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder said: "The topic of immigration in the European Union is like a cancer. It started quietly and unnoticed in the 1960s and 1970s and today it has grown to be one of the most serious problems for the European Union. If you remember, the mass illegal immigration of 2015 divided Europe very strongly. We here in the Baltics thought that this is and will remain a problem of Southern Europe, although even then the issue was perceived and felt as Europe-wide."

The difference between the threat assessment of Estonia and that of other countries in the Baltic region is extremely worrying, he said.

Recalling that a few years ago, "our neighbor Russia arranged illegal immigration at the Russian-Norwegian border overnight," the Isamaa leader said that If we want to develop a united Baltic security space in solidarity, we must acknowledge this threat just like Latvia, Lithuania and Poland are doing and also start building our physical facilities along the line of control as a matter of urgency, Seeder said.

