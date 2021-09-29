Fuel prices reach all-time record levels

Economy
Fuel prices as of September 28 2021.
Fuel prices as of September 28 2021. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

Fuel prices in Estonia rose again Tuesday, with 95-octane gasoline reaching a record high of €1.499 per liter at pump. Diesel, which cost less than a euro a liter through the second half of 2020, now costs €1.299 per liter.

95-octane gas had reached a price of €1.479 a liter in June and rose to the current price of €1.499 on Tuesday, while 98-octane gas now costs €1.549.

The main driver behind the price increases is rises in the world oil price after historic lows in early 2020 and the arrival of the pandemic. In Estonia specifically, a diesel excise duty cut last year was behind the low prices at pump. Nowadays, Estonia has the highest fuel prices in the Baltics, which encourages commercial hauliers to refuel in Latvia or Lithuania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

19:14

Injury prompts Anett Kontaveit to pull out of Chicago WTA tournament

19:07

SDE calls on president to reject 'wood-burning law'

18:59

Business daily: Wise founders richest people in Estonia

18:26

Prime minister: Noone dismissed from armed forces for vaccination refusal

17:51

Many people testing volume of coronavirus anitbodies post-vaccination

17:22

Top officials must disclose lobbyist meetings over past quarter by Thursday

16:50

Gallery: Rescue workers protest for higher wages

16:16

Ministry secretary general: Lake Peipsi saved by cross-border cooperation

16:11

Health Board not ruling out new restrictions if hospitals' workloads rise

15:41

Minister: National museum staff won't be involved in appointing new chief

15:27

Teachers to receive 7.3 percent payrise next year

15:14

Global Estonian Report: September 29–October 6

14:51

MS Estonia bow visor fragments may show traces of exposure to extreme heat

14:12

Enefit Green signs €130 million wind farm finance deal

13:49

Fuel prices reach all-time record levels

13:22

Reform Party not behind plans to scrap renewable energy tax

12:54

Isamaa leader: Expelling dissident candidates gives voters clarity

12:21

State to offer football club €800,000 to relocate hall

11:57

Isamaa expels Paide mayor Priit Värk

11:25

All state high schools should be ready in Tallinn by 2023

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: