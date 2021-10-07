Prime minister: Outgoing president's office budget-blowing 'not very nice'

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said that the current situation with the Office of the President's finances was: 'Not very nice.'

Minister of Finance Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) says that the president's office has not yet formally approached the government for extra funding ahead of the inauguration of Alar Karis next Monday. The office of the outgoing president, Kersti Kaljulaid, had reportedly spent all of 2021's budget as of the end of September.

Pentus-Rosimannus confirmed no application had been made on Thursday, adding that if any such request were to materialize, it would be granted

"We cannot allow a situation to arise where the office cannot work," Pentus-Rosimannus added, speaking at the regular Thursday government press conference.

Recent media reports spoke of a "gaping hole" in the president's office budget.

Kersti Kaljulaid leaves office next Monday and hands over to Alar Karis; the final weeks of her presidency have seen several high-level overseas trips, including to Kenya, Sweden and the UN Headquarters in New York.

€5.2 million entry is budgeted for the president's office from the €13.64 billion state budget.

--

