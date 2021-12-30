Gallery: Selection of percent for art pieces around Estonia

In 2021, 12 pieces of art with a total cost of €450,210 were completed in public buildings around Estonia. ERR put together a gallery of the works.

As of the Commissioning of Artworks Act, at least 1 percent of the construction cost of new public buildings must go toward acquiring art. The act applies to all state and public law establishments, as well as state-owned foundations and non-profit organizations, but does not extend to local municipality governments.

The total prices of the artworks differed greatly, for example, the Tartu maantee office building and Luua forestry school both received artworks costing less than €15,000, but the Saaremaa and Tabasalu state high schools received works costing more than €65,000 each.

Estonian Artists Association president Elin Kard said she was pleased that the understanding of artwork commissioning has changed from being subjective to being something that is sustainable and long-lasting.

"The initiative is very reasonable and appreciative, since artists lack employers," Kard pointed out a reason for why the percent for art project is important for artists.

The association president said the commissioned works are very diverse and the interests of the client have been considered, for example, designing something for schools where graduates can take pictures of themselves and their families.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!