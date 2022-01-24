Biden considers sending more troops to Eastern Europe, Baltics

U.S. President Joe Biden may deploy thousands more troops, warships and aircraft to NATO allies amid mounting tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, the New York Times reported on Monday.

At a meeting on Saturday between Biden and defense chiefs, one option suggested was sending between 1,000 and 5,000 troops to Eastern European countries, including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. This number could be increased tenfold if the situation deteriorates.

It is thought Biden will make a decision early this week.

"The move would signal a major pivot for the Biden administration, which up until recently was taking a restrained stance on Ukraine, out of fear of provoking Russia into invading," the paper wrote.

A readout of the briefing said Biden reaffirmed that if Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States will impose swift and severe consequences on Russia with allies and partners.

In recent months, Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops on its border with eastern Ukraine, leading some experts to believe a further invasion is likely in the coming weeks.

Last week, it was reported that the U.K. is also discussing sending more troops to the Baltics. Denmark has already sent a frigate with a crew of 160 to the Baltic Sea and four additional fighter jets to Lithuania.

