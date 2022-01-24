Biden considers sending more troops to Eastern Europe, Baltics

News
American and Estonian flags.
American and Estonian flags. Source: (Siim Lõvi/ERR)
News

U.S. President Joe Biden may deploy thousands more troops, warships and aircraft to NATO allies amid mounting tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian border, the New York Times reported on Monday.

At a meeting on Saturday between Biden and defense chiefs, one option suggested was sending between 1,000 and 5,000 troops to Eastern European countries, including Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. This number could be increased tenfold if the situation deteriorates.

It is thought Biden will make a decision early this week.

"The move would signal a major pivot for the Biden administration, which up until recently was taking a restrained stance on Ukraine, out of fear of provoking Russia into invading," the paper wrote.

A readout of the briefing said Biden reaffirmed that if Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States will impose swift and severe consequences on Russia with allies and partners.

In recent months, Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops on its border with eastern Ukraine, leading some experts to believe a further invasion is likely in the coming weeks.

Last week, it was reported that the U.K. is also discussing sending more troops to the Baltics. Denmark has already sent a frigate with a crew of 160 to the Baltic Sea and four additional fighter jets to Lithuania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:18

Tuesday's electricity prices to rise to €166

14:24

Almost 600,000 people responded to the Estonian e-census

14:14

NATO sending ships, jets to eastern flank

13:59

Estonia's green transition to be led by environment ministry undersecretary

13:25

Gallery: Four Continents Figure Skating Championships ends with gala

12:49

Emergency medicine chief: Pressure on health care system increasing

12:41

Feature: What does the future hold for Estonia's coalition?

11:53

Kallas calls for more US forces in Baltics

11:30

Social Affairs Ministry announces new deputy secretary-general

10:45

Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

10:26

Islanders concerned about effects of large wind farms

09:55

Survey: Majority support restoring negative coronavirus test certificates

09:28

Finance ministry against lowering VAT on books, newspapers

08:47

Biden considers sending more troops to Eastern Europe, Baltics

08:12

10 Estonians arrested for trafficking migrants from Belarus

23.01

Loeb wins first WRC rally of the season, Tänak out

23.01

Samost and Aaspõllu discuss tensions on Ukraine border

23.01

Maarja Vaino: Do we find ourselves in the clutches of madmen?

23.01

'Olukorrast riigis': Energy measures merely short-term alleviation

23.01

Henri Kõiv: On a crisis overshadowed by crises

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

22.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 24

21.01

Grocery prices expected to increase fast in coming months

23.01

Ratas: It is time to accept rapid test result on par with Covid certificate

10:45

Health Board: 321 hospitalized patients, 5,040 new cases, 3 deaths

08:12

10 Estonians arrested for trafficking migrants from Belarus

23.01

Maarja Vaino: Do we find ourselves in the clutches of madmen?

08:47

Biden considers sending more troops to Eastern Europe, Baltics

23.01

Hospitals treating 311 for Covid

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: