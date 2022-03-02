Health Board drops passenger locator form requirement

The requirement to fill in a passenger locator form before crossing the Estonian border has been dropped by the Health Board.

Filling in the form was mandatory but the rule will no longer be enforced and is only optional. The new rule applies from yesterday, Tuesday.

Due to the epidemiological situation, the Health Board will also change how it communicates with citizens.

From March texts will be sent to people who have tested positive rather than a telephone call.

The last weekly press conference will be held today and will be held when needed in the future.

The government's information hotline 1247 will remain open and it is also possible to call the family doctor's helpline on 1220 with questions.

