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Justice ministry cracks down on minors' access to tobacco products

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The Ministry of Justice and Digital Affairs is set to introduce a series of new rules to curb minors' access to tobacco products, including limiting flavorings, raising fine rates and selling goods from abroad.

The ministry has drafted a bill aimed at reducing the health risks arising from nicotine use and preventing the illegal availability of tobacco products.

A study on the use of tobacco and nicotine products found that 57 per cent of young respondents preferred e-cigarettes because of their pleasant taste. This was particularly important among 14- to 15-year-olds.

The ministry now wants to establish a clear list of flavourings and fragrances that may be used in nicotine products.

The law currently allows tobacco- and menthol-flavoured e-cigarette liquids, but the wording gives rise to constant disputes with manufacturers during enforcement.

The ministry will also limit buying and selling nicotine products from abroad. A ban currently exists, but it is not well enforced.

At present, uncontrolled products from third countries are being bought and sold from abroad. Their composition may be particularly harmful to the health of young people and children. In addition, no excise duties or fees are paid on them.

Under the draft law, both the seller and the buyer will be fined if caught. The aim is above all to curb minors' access to nicotine-containing products.

Additionally, there are also plans to raise fines on businesses for breaking the rules. The fine will be doubled for people who buy products listed in the Tobacco Act for minors or otherwise make them available to children.

The draft stipulates that trading in tobacco products will only be permitted if all charges and fees have been paid. The aim is to curb the black market and improve tax revenues. Of the products inspected by the Health Board, only those tobacco products for which the state fee and assessment fee have been paid will be allowed for retail sale.

In the future, public authorities will be required to disclose meetings with lobbyists representing the interests of the tobacco industry. The aim is to make the tobacco industry's influence on public policymaking transparent.

The draft was sent for coordination on 17 July. The ministry has allowed seven working days for feedback.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Merilin Leetna

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