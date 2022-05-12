SDE leader: Party is not a stop-gap coalition option ahead of elections

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDE) has no intention of deputizing for the Center Party in coalition with Reform, as a stop gap until next year's general election, the party's leader, Lauri Läänemets, says.

Läänements said that: "We certainly have options to search for and find common ground with the Reform Party, but there have not been any conversations or sounding out yet. The Social Democrats are ready to take responsibility and bear it if necessary, but work and politics must have substance; we are not going to simply act as the spare wheel until the elections."

However, Läänemets said he understood Reform's position.

"We all know what the possible options are for the present coalition, and we have already experienced one in the form of a past coalition. It would be irresponsible for the Reform Party not to consider alternatives, as not doing so would pave the way for EKRE's to return to government," he added.

Läänemets added that his party opted to sign the draft bill amending the Child and Family Benefits Act, as in so doing it spotted a real opportunity to do something in this area. "If we can do something for children in this difficult price increase situation, it must be done," he said.

Prime minister and Reofrm's leader, Kaja Kallas, said on Thursday that if the bill would pass into law around the time of Jaanipäev – midsummer - then the current government would cease to function and then the Reform Party will make efforts to form a new coalition with SDE and Isamaa.

The prime minister also said that Center was attempting to recreate the coalition it was in with the far-right Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa, by tabling the bill without consulting its current coalition partner, Reform.

The law would raise monthly child benefits to €100 per child plus €700 per month for those with three to six dependent children.

While MPs from Center, SDE, Isamaa and EKRE all added their signatures to the bill, none of Reform's did; the party's chief whip Mart Võrklaev said Thursday that the provisions the bill would put in place were due to be discussed in tandem with the state budget discussions, which take place in the fall.

Center's leader, Jüri Ratas, said that Kallas' words endangered the coalition's ongoing survival.

The next general election is on March 5 2023.

