Diaper options shrink for Estonian supermarket shoppers

Shoppers in Estonia have seen a reduced range of diaper options on supermarket shelves in recent weeks, due to the time needed to find replacements for Russian-produced goods. Like many other products, diapers have also been subject to recent price increases.

Maris Rannus, purchasing manager at Rimi, told ERR that the company had had to review their entire diaper range due to the withdrawal of Russian products from the market. Some of the Huggies brand diapers, for example, were produced in Russian factories.

"Now, production has been relocated to Europe, and the new factories there will deliver the goods to our stores within a few weeks," said Rannus.

Prisma have also faced supply problems with Huggies diapers, according to Kristiina Tamberg, the company's head of communications and responsible business, and like Rimi, they hope to find a solution in the coming weeks.

Tamberg noted that there are no such problems with the availability of Prisma's most popular diapers, which are those made by Finnish brand "Muumi."

Selver has already substituted Russian-produced Huggies products in its stores with alternatives made in factories in the Czech Republic. Katrin Riisalu, the company's purchasing director, conceded that there are slightly more supply problems than before, but they are not critical.

"It's just a matter of a few specific products and the issue will be resolved in a few days," Riisalu said.

According to communications manager Martin Miido, Coop's diaper ranged has also narrowed due to the discontinuation of purchases from Russia.

Like Selver, Coop has already found substitutes for these products with alternatives sourced from European countries.

Diapers have proved no exception to general price increases to products seen throughout Estonia over recent months. Prisma spokesperson Kristiina Tamberg attributed this to rising input costs for manufacturers, while also pointing out that Prisma's own-brand products are still more affordable.

At Selver, diaper prices have risen by 10 to 15 percent.

