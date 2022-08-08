Record electricity price in Estonia again Monday, just under €501 per MWh

Electricity prices in Estonia have once again set a new record Monday, with prices to exceed the €860-mark at peak time.

The average for the day as quoted by the NordPool marketplace is €500.61 for Monday, August 8, the highest-ever price in Estonia.

NordPool also lists electricity prices by the hour.

The most expensive hour on Monday, when as noted electricity will cost €861 per MWh, has already just passed at the time of writing, and ran from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The cheapest electricity period as also passed and was to be had between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., when it ranged from €157 to €191 per MWh.

Prices as high as €750-800 per MWh will be experienced from midday to 3 p.m.

Estonia's neighboring EU states also see high electricity prices Monday - €481 per MWh in Finland as an average for the day; €516 per MWh in Latvia and Lithuania.

The last average daily record for electricity was set last month, at €233.21 per MWh.

The highest daily average for August, until Monday, was posted on the first day of the month (€394 per MWh).

--

