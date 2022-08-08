Record electricity price in Estonia again Monday, just under €501 per MWh

Economy
Electricity power lines, insulators and Northern Hawk Owl (Surnia ulula).
Electricity power lines, insulators and Northern Hawk Owl (Surnia ulula). Source: Erik Karits/Pixabay
Economy

Electricity prices in Estonia have once again set a new record Monday, with prices to exceed the €860-mark at peak time.

The average for the day as quoted by the NordPool marketplace is €500.61 for Monday, August 8, the highest-ever price in Estonia.

NordPool also lists electricity prices by the hour.

The most expensive hour on Monday, when as noted electricity will cost €861 per MWh, has already just passed at the time of writing, and ran from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The cheapest electricity period as also passed and was to be had between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., when it ranged from €157 to €191 per MWh.

Prices as high as €750-800 per MWh will be experienced from midday to 3 p.m.

Estonia's neighboring EU states also see high electricity prices Monday - €481 per MWh in Finland as an average for the day; €516 per MWh in Latvia and Lithuania.

The last average daily record for electricity was set last month, at €233.21 per MWh.

The highest daily average for August, until Monday, was posted on the first day of the month (€394 per MWh).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

17:21

Kristin Tattar, Rasmus Metsamaa win Estonian disc golf championships

17:16

Estonian PM Kaja Kallas awarded European Prize for Political Culture

17:04

Estonians place highly in weekend's Ironman triathlon events

16:52

Home crowd inspires Estonian teams at European Orienteering Championships

16:32

Raul Rebane: Different songs, different monuments

16:17

Government to start 2023 state budget discussions later this month

16:04

Thousands of Ukrainian children to attend Estonian schools this fall

15:51

Estonian men's basketball team loses to Lithuania by just two points

15:36

Old City Harbor tramway in Tallinn to be built within two and a half years

15:04

Gallery: Reenactment focuses on Saaremaa's most famous Forest Brother

14:48

Canoeist Joosep Karlson sixth in world championships 5,000m in Canada

14:27

Agency: Work in Estonia's spouse program pays off nearly tenfold

14:13

Kõrgessaare concert breathes new life into 110-year-old factory complex

13:53

Viktor Morozov takes triple-jump Bronze in U20 world championships

13:38

Pärnu removes Soviet monument from Old Park, begins relocating remains

13:19

Narva city government opts to remove Soviet-era tank monument itself

13:10

Daily: Tartu University Hospital procurement infringements total €5 million

12:55

Former minister: Messages on Narva 'tank' removal must be unified

12:37

Locomotive built in Tapa licensed to operate on Finnish railway

12:15

Reinsalu: Putin and Russia must bear legal liability for Ukraine genocide

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: