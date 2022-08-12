Supreme Court of Estonia seeking new justice from next summer

News
The renovated Supreme Court of Estonia in Tartu.
The renovated Supreme Court of Estonia in Tartu. Source: Silver Gutmann/Supreme Court of Estonia
News

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Villu Kõve announced a public competition for the position of Supreme Court justice in the Civil Chamber, which will be vacated on July 15, 2023 upon the retirement of Justice Peeter Jerofejev.

Applicants must satisfy the requirements for judges as laid out in the Courts Act.

Supreme Court justices are appointed by the Riigikogu. Candidates are submitted to the Riigikogu by the chief justice of the Supreme Court after the chief justice has first heard the opinions of the Council for Administration of Courts and the Supreme Court en banc.

The deadline for applying is one month after the competition notice has been published in the state's Official Notices, i.e. September 12.

Jerofejev, who is retiring next summer, has served on the Supreme Court of Estonia since 2004.

A total of 19 justices serve on Estonia's top court.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:26

ERR journalists performing own Civil War-era play this Saturday

17:02

Patent Office blocks 'Stenbock' name for new meat restaurant

16:37

Supreme Court of Estonia seeking new justice from next summer

16:21

Gallery: Slipknot perform in Tallinn, supported by Donetsk band Jinjer

15:51

EDF officer: Russian forces in Ukraine to soon be bogged down logistically

15:34

RKAS to announce new construction procurement for Viljandi Hospital complex

15:29

Minister: Estonia, Finland to integrate coastal missile defense systems

15:21

Opinion Festival starts in Paide, includes several science-focused panels

15:19

Estonia's quadruple sculls reach final in Munich

14:57

Ministry: Revenue from 2021 CO2 quota sales beats forecast, at €248 million

Watch again

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.08

Estonia bars entry to Russian citizens with Estonian-issued visas

09:29

Estonia, Latvia withdrawing from China's 16+1 cooperation format Updated

11.08

Warning sirens planned for 16 Estonian cities

10.08

Russian helicopter violates Estonian airspace in Koidula region

08:33

Reinsalu on visa ban: Russian citizens cannot be differentiated from Putin

08:50

Tallinn mulling 'clean air zone' to ban old cars from city center

11.08

Russian natural gas supply to Latvia flows via Estonian territory

11.08

Reinsalu: Estonia to formally propose Russian EU visa ban this month

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: