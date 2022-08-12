Supreme Court of Estonia seeking new justice from next summer

Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Villu Kõve announced a public competition for the position of Supreme Court justice in the Civil Chamber, which will be vacated on July 15, 2023 upon the retirement of Justice Peeter Jerofejev.

Applicants must satisfy the requirements for judges as laid out in the Courts Act.

Supreme Court justices are appointed by the Riigikogu. Candidates are submitted to the Riigikogu by the chief justice of the Supreme Court after the chief justice has first heard the opinions of the Council for Administration of Courts and the Supreme Court en banc.

The deadline for applying is one month after the competition notice has been published in the state's Official Notices, i.e. September 12.

Jerofejev, who is retiring next summer, has served on the Supreme Court of Estonia since 2004.

A total of 19 justices serve on Estonia's top court.

