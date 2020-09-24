news

Riigikogu appoints Urmas Volens to Supreme Court bench ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Urmas Volens
Urmas Volens Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu nominated judge Urmas Volens to the Supreme Court bench Wednesday.

Volens will start work on November 1.

In the explanatory letter of the Riigikogu's decision, submitted by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Villu Kõve, it was noted that Volens is an experienced and high-profile lawyer, whose work experience in various positions at the Ministry of Justice, in private practice and as an associate professor of civil proceedings at the University of Tartu will make him a significant contribution to the work of the court's civil chamber, and with it the further development of civil law in Estonia.

The seat became vacant at the beginning of this month with the retirement of Henn Jõks.

68 MPs voted in favor, and 19 against, Volens' appointment, with two abstentions.

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino, Andrew Whyte

