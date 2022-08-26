Vessel supplying Estonia with LNG sets sail from Argentina

A Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FRSU) vessel tasked with supplying Estonia with Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) has left port in Argentina, sailing for Finland, which it will also supply.

The voyage follows plans to decouple from Russian natural gas supplies, necessitated by the current conflict, replacing that source with LNG, which is then regasified on terra firma for supply to businesses and households.

Operators of the ship, U.S. company Excelerate Energy said "Today, the Exemplar departs Bahia Blanca and sails to dry dock in Spain for maintenance and winterization before sailing on to the Baltic Sea to provide LNG regasification services to both Finland and Estonia," news portal LNG Prime reports.

The 12-year-old FRSU Exemplar has a capacity of 150,900 cubic meters and will serve Finland and other countries in the region, as well as Estonia, under a 10-year charter deal Excelerate signed with Finnish firm Gasgrid, LNG Prime reports.

The Exemplar can supply more than 5 billion cubic meters per year of regasification capacity, and is sailing after concluding a winter supply contract in Argentina. The vessel had been moored at the port city of Bahia Blanca since May, and is making its first transatlantic crossing under its Argentine captain and crew.

The Exemplar will be sailing to Inkoo, of the south coast of Finland, close to the northern terminal of the Balticconnector pipeline, which links Finland and Estonia and through which LNG can flow, while infrastructure is already work in progress and is likely to be finished year-end.

Estonian gas and electricity transmission operator Elering signed a deal with Gasgrid in May, to allow the flow of LNG in either direction – work is also underway to complete an LNG terminal in the Estonian port city of Paldiski, meaning an FRSU vessel could be moored on either side of the Gulf of Finland, and yet supply both countries, as well as Latvia.

