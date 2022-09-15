Estonia's LNG terminal construction ahead of schedule

Estonia's newly constructed LNG platform at Paldiski.
Estonia's newly constructed LNG platform at Paldiski. Source: Alexela
The 200-square-meter Paldiski LNG terminal platform extension will be handed over to transmission operator Elering on Friday — 10 days ahead of schedule.

The last stage, which includes moorings for vessels, still needs to be added to the structure.

Alexela and Infortar handed over the main platform at Paldiski's Pakrineeme Harbor at the end of August and 133 pipes now need to be laid by Elering.

Chairman of Alexela's board Marti Hääl said the holes have been made and any other problems will be related to the "winds and waves".

"We can once again confirm that the construction part of the port will be completed on time by the end of October," he said.

The LNG storage ship is a joint venture will between Finland and Estonia and will dock at whichever country completes its terminal first.

Hääl said Alexela and Infortar's designers, builders and logisticians have been working on the project for the last six months.

The terminal, in western Estonia, consists of a port, Elering's pipeline with the Balticconnector natural gas pipeline, and the ship

Alexela and Infortar are responsible for the quay and port facilities.

Pakrineeme Harbor, registered on September 12, will be able to accept 48 LNG shipments a year, four a month.

International crews will work on-site around the clock and it has been proposed to add the harbor to the list of border points opened to international traffic.

-

Editor: Helen Wright

