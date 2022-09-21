Vikerraadio marks European Day of Languages with 'Harry Potter' quiz

On September 26, people in many countries celebrate the European Day of Languages. On that occasion, Vikerraadio, in cooperation with the European Commission Representation in Estonia and the Tallinn European School (TES), organizes a language guessing game on its website.

The children of the TES read a section from J. K. Rowling's famous book "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" in 14 languages.

The game will be available for playing on Vikerraadio's website on September 26 at 7 a.m., the answers can be sent until 3 p.m. on September 27. The game can be played in either Estonian or English.

The results will be presented and the winners announced on Vikerraadio afternoon of September 27. The correct answers will be uploaded also to Vikerraadio's website.

The game can be played either individually or with a class. The winner of the main prize (language school voucher) will be determined by a random draw among all those individual players who guessed all languages correctly. Between participating classes, an organized visit to the Tallinn Europe Experience will be drawn. In addition, all participants can win smaller prizes.

Discover all EU official languages on the EU website.

Vikerraadio and the European Commission Representation in Estonia are organizing the language guessing game already for the sixth time. Previously, there have been the songs about Pippi Longstocking and blacksmiths, extracts from the books "Little Red Riding Hood," "Alice in Wonderland" and "The Little Prince."

Editor: Marcus Turovski

