President Karis at the UN: We all have duty to push for end of Russia's war

President Alar Karis together with the presidents of Latvia and Lithuania and with UN Secretary General António Guterres at the UN in New York, Wednesday, September 20 2022.
President Alar Karis together with the presidents of Latvia and Lithuania and with UN Secretary General António Guterres at the UN in New York, Wednesday, September 20 2022. Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia
Speaking at the UN General Assembly's 77th session in New York Wednesday, President Alar Karis stressed the organization's key role in finding a solution to all conflicts, and to prosecute those responsible for war crimes.

President Karis met his Lithuanian and Latvian counterparts, presidents Gitanas Nausėda and Egils Levits, while all three heads of state met with UN Secretary General António Guterres, discussing potential responses to and mitigation of the consequences of Russian military aggression in Ukraine, while all three agreed that the active action of the UN is highly necessary.

The president said: "It is the duty of all of us to make the maximum effort to pressure Russia to end the war."

The UN Secretary General's support for the International Atomic Energy Agency-led mission at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is key in this, President Karis said, as is the role in reaching an agreement on the continuation of Ukrainian grain exports via the Black Sea.

The Estonian president also made his maiden speech at the UN on the topic of Russian aggression and other conflicts, which, he said, needs to be addressed at UN Security Council (UNSC) level, tweeting: "How many devastating wars will it take to move forward the long overdue UNSC reform? The UN's relevance is being put to the test with Russia's war we can't fail."

Estonia was a non-permanent member of the UNSC 2020-2021.

The president also highlighted the importance of one of Estonia's most famous facets, its digital development and drive towards international digital cooperation, and was also pictured with Microsoft founder Bill Gates, while at the UN.

The president reiterated an invitation to Secretary General Guterres to visit Tallinn and Estonia soon, and spoke to the presidents of Kosovo and Ecuador on the sidelines of the meeting, primarily about matters of defense and security, and support for Ukraine, including in its post-war reconstruction.

Ecuador is to take up a two-year non-permanent UNSC seat next year.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Office of the President of the Republic of Estonia

