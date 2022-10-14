Officials: Sanctioned Muuga Harbor fertilizers not dangerous

News
Muuga Harbor, operated by the Port of Tallinn.
Muuga Harbor, operated by the Port of Tallinn. Source: ERR
News

Regular checks on 12,000 tonnes of sanctioned fertilizer held at Tallinn's Muuga Habor are being carried out and, so far, no concerns have been noted. The owner may soon receive permission to sell the goods.

Russian company Acron is the rightful owner of the ammonium nitrate but understanding what to do with the goods after sanctions were applied earlier this year has been somewhat of a headache for Estonian officials.

The fertilizer has the potential to explode if it is stored for too long, Friday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

Villagers in Muuga are concerned and it was recently said the consistency of the fertilizer has changed. They said they have been given little information about what is going on.

Agu Tiiman, DBT terminal spokesperson, which stores the fertilizer, said the company checks all its warehouses.

"We have been [visited] very often lately by all kinds of inspections, both from the emergency services and the technical inspectorate, and they have not found any irregularities or anomalies in the required conditions for the storage of mineral fertilizers during any of their visits," said Tiiman.

Muuga harbor, Source: AS Tallinna Sadam

The Consumer Protection and Technical Regulatory Authority (TTJA) has received calls from people related to current or former employees which has led to checks taking place every day.

The agency said the fertilizer is stored safely in a building that meets requirements.

"Temperatures are monitored on a daily basis and recorded in real-time on a computer in the plant, where we can see how the temperature has or has not changed. And tests are carried out on the ammonium nitrate to see whether the situation has become more dangerous or not. Today all these parameters show that the fertilizer is still safe," said Ingrid Teinemaa, head of the technical department of TTJA.

Both Teinemaa and Tiiman said that the fertilizer has hardened, but it does not pose a danger.

"All bulk fertilizers, because they absorb moisture, create a harder crust on top, a caked layer. This is perfectly normal with fertilizers, it doesn't make it dangerous," said Teinemaa.

Discussions about selling the fertilizer have been taking for months but not been resolved due to its sanctions status. It may now be possible to sell the product due to its environmental threat.

The Financial Intelligence Unit told AK the owner of the fertilizer will be given permission to sell it in the near future.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

20:50

Deputy mayor: Language transition hindered by lack of teachers, resources

19:50

Experts: Fall in real estate prices inevitable

19:39

Officials: Sanctioned Muuga Harbor fertilizers not dangerous

18:59

Eesti Energia plans to use green funds to convert plant for wood burning

18:00

Estonian defense minister: NATO has an answer to Putin's nuclear threats

17:15

Eesti 200 holding leadership election on Saturday

17:00

Chronology of events at LNG terminal sparks debate at Riigikogu committee

15:58

Diplomatic relations between Belarus and Estonia have broken down

15:31

Pentus-Rosimannus' ECA nomination to be examined in November

15:01

State reserves chief rejects criticism over natural gas purchases

Watch again

Most Read articles

12.10

Head of Russian Orthodox Church in Estonia condemns Ukraine invasion

13.10

PACE declares Russia a terrorist regime

13.10

Estonia joins Scholz-initiated European air defense system program

13.10

Third of private consumers switch to new universal electricity service

12.10

Polar bear Nora from Tallinn Zoo died in Vienna

09:33

Swedbank CEO: Estonian firms' cashflow under huge amount of pressure

13.10

Estonia hopes for EU exemption over Finnish LNG priority buying status

07:44

Gallery: Saaremaa-based boatbuilders BWB clinch business of the year award

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: