Estonian State High School cornerstone laid in Narva

The cornerstone of Narva's new Estonian State High School and basic school was laid in Narva on Friday. The education facility will be an immersion school.

The new school will be built on the site of the old one and is expected to be completed by next summer.

From September 2023, almost 400 students will start studying there and its mission is to provide quality teaching in the Estonian language in the border city.

"The opening of the school will create an opportunity for more and more Estonian-speaking people from other regions of Estonia to come here because getting quality education in Estonian will no longer be an obstacle in Narva," said Irene Käosaar, the school's director.

Minister of Education Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa) was present at the ceremony.

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

