Daily: Minister apologizes to EU over Schengen information system delay

News
Passport control at Tallinn Airport.
Passport control at Tallinn Airport. Source: Mihkel Maripuu/Postimees/Scanpix
News

Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) has had to issue an apology to the EU and its member states followimg over the failure of the development Schengen Information System (SIS) to schedule.

In what Postimees English-language portal calls another crack in the digital state's reputation, it is this very digital state and its early adoption which has led to having to integrate innovations with existing systems, which the daily says is a much more complicated and time-consuming task.

Member states were granted three years for the development, meaning the deadline for entry into force came as early as last December, though Estonia had neither finished it then, nor will the work be completed to a revised deadline of November 22 this year.

"Unfortunately, we are currently among the last three [countries] together with Latvia and Portugal, after whom the others will have to wait a little" minister Läänemets, who wrote a letter last week to Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Internal Security of the European Commission, said.

The letter, also addressed to interior ministers of the EU and Schengen countries, included an expression of minister Läänemets' regrets and a request for understanding over the failure complete the development to deadline

The original Postimees piece is here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

world cup 2022 ON ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:59

Daily: Minister apologizes to EU over Schengen information system delay

15:36

SDE leader calls for progressive-type tax system ahead of 2023 election

15:10

Center Party announces its 2023 general election slogan

14:45

Eesti Energia website down after pro-Kremlin cyber attack Updated

12:34

Kalle Laanet: Ben Wallace the type of man you can go prospecting with

11:16

Record number of gray seals counted off Estonian coast in 2022

10:53

Initially patchy 5G Estonian network expanding rapidly

10:19

Latvia celebrates 104 years of independence

09:57

Pärnu county blaze kills one

09:42

President Karis in Canada: A defeated Russia should not be a concern

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

16.11

Owners of Disco Elysium fall out, Kaur Kender sues business partners

18.11

2022 corruption index: Estonia ranked fifth lowest risk for corruption

18.11

ERR in Ukraine: Fierce fighting continues near Bakhmut

18.11

Daily: Russian spy exchanged in 2018 flees back to Estonia, claims asylum

16.11

Experts: Missile that hit Poland could have exploded in self-destruct mode

18.11

Number of sex crimes reported rises in 2022

18.11

Gas sellers lowering December natural gas prices Updated

14:45

Eesti Energia website down after pro-Kremlin cyber attack Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: