Daily: Minister apologizes to EU over Schengen information system delay

Interior Minister Lauri Läänemets (SDE) has had to issue an apology to the EU and its member states followimg over the failure of the development Schengen Information System (SIS) to schedule.

In what Postimees English-language portal calls another crack in the digital state's reputation, it is this very digital state and its early adoption which has led to having to integrate innovations with existing systems, which the daily says is a much more complicated and time-consuming task.

Member states were granted three years for the development, meaning the deadline for entry into force came as early as last December, though Estonia had neither finished it then, nor will the work be completed to a revised deadline of November 22 this year.

"Unfortunately, we are currently among the last three [countries] together with Latvia and Portugal, after whom the others will have to wait a little" minister Läänemets, who wrote a letter last week to Ylva Johansson, Commissioner for Internal Security of the European Commission, said.

The letter, also addressed to interior ministers of the EU and Schengen countries, included an expression of minister Läänemets' regrets and a request for understanding over the failure complete the development to deadline

The original Postimees piece is here.

--

