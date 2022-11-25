Daily: Culprit in PPA 'kicking' video was not police officer

PPA logo and hi-vis vest.
PPA logo and hi-vis vest. Source: PPA
A Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) employee who appeared to kick a member of the public in a video clip which went viral was not an officer, despite wearing a hi-vis vest which indicated that he was, regional daily Pärnu Postimees reports.

PPA Western Prefecture chief Kaido Kõplas told the daily (link in Estonian) that: "Such behavior is unacceptable," adding that: "The speed camera surveillance specialist is a PPA employee, but not a police officer, and has neither the training nor holds that role."

The individual should not have been wearing a hi-vis vest which displayed the PPA lettering, which was given to him in error, and their use of pepper spray during the incident was unjustifiable, Kõplas added, noting that more blows we e struck than the two kicks captured on a smartphone video.

At the same time, the organizations reputation had still been damaged by the video clip's going viral, he went on: "Police officer or not - it's still a PPA employee who represents the organization, and who cannot resort to violent behavior in any situation."

PPA officers have been trained and trained to face and solve stressful and complex problems, he added.

The original Pärnu Postimees piece (in Estonian) is here.

Portal Delfi reported earlier this week that the PPA had started criminal proceedings over the incident, which took place in Pärnu.

A man wearing a PPA hi-vis vest appears to kick an individual twice, while the latter was seated.

This followed an on-foot pursuit after the individual, in a state of intoxication, had reportedly knocked over a mobile speed camera being used to monitor traffic on a main thoroughfare in the town.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Pärnu Postimees

