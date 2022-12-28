Annikky Lamp appointed Pentus-Rosimannus' ECA adviser

News
Annikky Lamp
Annikky Lamp
News

Incoming Estonian representative at the European Court of Auditors (ECA) Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) has name Annikky Lamp as her new chief adviser.

Lamp currently works as a communications specialist in the office of Kadri Simson (Center), Estonia's European Commissioner, and from 2011 to 2014 worked as an adviser to Pentus-Rosimannus, when the latter was Minister of the Environment.

Lamp told ERR that: "Keit Pentus-Rosimannus has made me a concreted proposal, which I answered in the affirmative. I will start work from February 1, when I have wrapped things up at the European Commission."

Pentus-Rosimannus noted on her social media account that: "Annikky is a strong and valued performer and I am delighted to have her join my team," adding that she met the criteria of a candidate with Brussels and EU experience, who also had thorough analytical skills, a keen eye and who valued cooperation.

Pentus-Rosimannus had looked at candidates from several EU Member States, she added, with Lamp's experience playing in her favor.

"During the Estonian presidency [of the Council of the EU, in the latter half of 2017], Annikky was our spokesperson in Brussels, covering topics from energy, energy policy, through to digital and social issues."

While working for Kadri Simson, Lamp was involved in designing and implementing the strategy for non-EU relations in the field of energy – the portfolio Simson holds, and was invovled n preparations for participation in G7, G20 and other international fora.

"The first task is to get the rest of the office up and running," Lamp said, ahead of starting her new role.

Pentus-Rosimannus, most recently finance minister until her new appointment was finalized, is set to replace Juhan Parts (Isamaa) at the ECA, a post which Kersti Kaljulaid also held, immediately prior to becoming President of Estonia, in 2016.

The ECA is not a court as such, though it does indeed audit the EU's own internal activities and is one of the union's seven key institutions.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jõulutunnel 2023

EESTI LAUL 2023

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

15:25

Reet Aus: World clothing plague starts with bad design

14:52

Electricity price to fall to €90 per MWh on Thursday

14:33

Postimees: Estonian politicians highlight charade of Putin's Pskov visit

14:00

Riigikogu approves extending sick pay from day two system into 2023

13:57

Madis Kallas: Forest is much more than timber

13:03

Annikky Lamp appointed Pentus-Rosimannus' ECA adviser

11:31

Natural gas price falls below €80 per MWh level

10:54

Postimees: How the Jüri Ratas-Kaja Kallas rivalry evolved down the years

10:08

Rasmus Kaljujärv: Estonia is on the verge of having very few theaters left

09:59

SEB expert: Home loan interest rates most normal seen for 10 years

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

27.12

Ambassador: Mistake to think Putin enemies automatically on our side

26.12

Tram line construction to upend Tallinn city center Traffic in 2023

27.12

Estonian MEPs reject suspicions of Qatar influence voiced in Le Monde

27.12

Holidays, mild weather and Swedish nuclear plant lower electricity price

11:31

Natural gas price falls below €80 per MWh level

27.12

Home loan applications fell sharply in Estonia in final months of 2022

27.12

Andrei Hvostov: Ukraine war first in history whose outcome we don't know

08:01

Rail Baltica cost estimate rises to €1.8 billion for Estonian section

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: