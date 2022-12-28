Annikky Lamp appointed Pentus-Rosimannus' ECA adviser

Incoming Estonian representative at the European Court of Auditors (ECA) Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) has name Annikky Lamp as her new chief adviser.

Lamp currently works as a communications specialist in the office of Kadri Simson (Center), Estonia's European Commissioner, and from 2011 to 2014 worked as an adviser to Pentus-Rosimannus, when the latter was Minister of the Environment.

Lamp told ERR that: "Keit Pentus-Rosimannus has made me a concreted proposal, which I answered in the affirmative. I will start work from February 1, when I have wrapped things up at the European Commission."

Pentus-Rosimannus noted on her social media account that: "Annikky is a strong and valued performer and I am delighted to have her join my team," adding that she met the criteria of a candidate with Brussels and EU experience, who also had thorough analytical skills, a keen eye and who valued cooperation.

Pentus-Rosimannus had looked at candidates from several EU Member States, she added, with Lamp's experience playing in her favor.

"During the Estonian presidency [of the Council of the EU, in the latter half of 2017], Annikky was our spokesperson in Brussels, covering topics from energy, energy policy, through to digital and social issues."

While working for Kadri Simson, Lamp was involved in designing and implementing the strategy for non-EU relations in the field of energy – the portfolio Simson holds, and was invovled n preparations for participation in G7, G20 and other international fora.

"The first task is to get the rest of the office up and running," Lamp said, ahead of starting her new role.

Pentus-Rosimannus, most recently finance minister until her new appointment was finalized, is set to replace Juhan Parts (Isamaa) at the ECA, a post which Kersti Kaljulaid also held, immediately prior to becoming President of Estonia, in 2016.

The ECA is not a court as such, though it does indeed audit the EU's own internal activities and is one of the union's seven key institutions.

