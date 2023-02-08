ESTSOF six-day selection process in brief

ESTSOF members.
ESTSOF members. Source: ESTSOF social media page
Estonia's Special Operations Forces (ESTSOF) have provided information online in English about their selection process.

Dubbed "Your toughest job interview", and with good reason, participation is voluntary and can be withdrawn from at any time, though in keeping with special forces outfits around the world, those who voluntarily withdraw, cannot then re-apply.

For the record, the process last over a six-day period, and addresses candidates' performances in the most stressful scenarios viable.

These stressors would include sleep deprivation and unfamiliar situations.

Attendees are barred from all phone and internet contact during the process.

ESTSOF members. Source: ESTSOF social media page

Applicants must have completed secondary education and hold Estonian-language skills to B2 in the Common European Framework, in addition to having basic English-language skills. They must also have completed conscript service in the regular Estonian Defense Forces.

While more detailed information and criteria cannot be disclosed, physical tests and swimming tests (see video below) are on the agenda, and map and compass navigational skills are examined too.

The relevant page is here in English, with more detailed information, including kit lists, application and course requirements, selection intake dates, pay, and a suggested training schedule in Estonian here.

Please note the above is provided for reader interest only. ESTSOF also has a social media page in which it provides information to the public.

ESTSOF (Estonian: Erioperatsioonide väejuhatus), while it can trace its roots back much earlier, was official constituted in 2008.

The unit has served in theaters such as Afghanistan and Mali.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

