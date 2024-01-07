Gallery: Special Operations Forces trains with partners

The Estonian Special Operations Forces in December trained with members of the K-Commando, Internal Security Service (ISS) and foreign partners in Saaremaa.

The special forces operative in command of the exercise said that the scenario involved a crisis situation where an emergency has not been declared while there are signs the enemy has launched preparations to take action against the state.

The activities took place in different locations all of Saaremaa, ranging from the county center of Kuressaare to the port at Kuivastu. Private residences, office buildings and wharfs were used for the training's purposes. It was important for the participants to train in realistic surroundings.

The Special Operations Forces (ESTSOF) answer directly to the commander of the EDF and its tasks include unconventional warfare, special reconnaissance and surveillance, military support and direct action. ESTSOF also offers relevant training for the EDF and the Defense League.

