Foreign Minister: ASEAN countries can join us in standing for Ukraine

Cooperation potential is ripe with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, both in the economic sphere and in standing up to Russian aggression in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu (Isamaa) says.

Speaking after a meeting with diplomats from (ASEAN) states Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam in Tallinn on Friday, Reinsalu said: "I expressed my conviction to ASEAN members who participated in the meeting that we should stand up for the principles enshrined in the UN Charter together."

"I emphasized that peace in Ukraine can only come on Ukraine's terms and when they wish it. I also underlined that it was important to move forward with establishing a special tribunal to hold war criminals to account," Reinsalu went on, via a ministry press release.

In addition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Friday's meeting also touched on Estonia's cooperation with ASEAN and its member states.

Reinsalu noted the close relationship between the EU and ASEAN and welcomed the active role of the Indonesian chairmanship within ASEAN. "We consider it very important to advance cooperation with ASEAN and its member states," he added.

Estonia's embassy in Singapore, whose opening was announced in 2020, was evidence of this, he added.

The ambassadors to Estonia of Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam also cover Finland, and reside in Helsinki.

Specific areas that were discussed included digital affairs and the green transition, as well as trusted connectivity.

In addition to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Vietnam, ASEAN consists of five more members - Brunei, Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar (Burma).

