Top Estonian state officials set for 14 percent pay rise from April

From April 1 this year, the monthly salaries of Estonia's top state officials, including the president, Riigikogu speaker, prime minister and the chief justice of the Supreme Court, will rise by 14 percent from €7,303 to €8,318.

From the first day of April, the salaries of Estonia's top state officials, including the president, ministers and members of the Riigikogu, will change as usual. The index by which salaries are set to change is calculated annually by the Ministry of Finance by mid-March.

This year's index is 1.139, which is then be multiplied by the indexed highest salary rate, or the salary amount received by the four top state officials from April 1, 2022.

From April 1 this year, the salaries of the President Alar Karis, Riigikogu Speaker Jüri Ratas (Center), Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform), and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Villu Kõve, will be €8,318 per month. This is the highest salary among Estonian civil servants until March 31 next year.

To calculate the salaries for the coming year for other leading state officials, the highest salary rate is multiplied by a coefficient.

The Riigikogu's two deputy speakers, Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa) and Martin Helme (EKRE), Auditor General Janar Holm, Chancellor of Justice Ülle Madise, members of the Supreme Court bench, State Prosecutor Andres Parmas, all 15 government ministers, State Secretary Taimar Peterkop, the five Riigikogu party whips, and the chairs of all Riigikogu committees, will receive a pay rise of April will be €863 per month, from €6,207 to €7,070 gross.

Riigikogu committee vice-chairs and the deputy chief whips of the represented parties will see their monthly gross pay rise from €5,477 to €6,247. The same applies to circuit court judges.

Ordinary MPs, county court and administrative court will receive €5,406 per month, up from €4,746.

The national conciliator and the gender equality commissioner will see their wage rise to €4,575 from €4,016.

From April 1, the Chairman of Bank of Estonia's (Eesti Pank) Supervisory Board will receive a monthly salary of €2,911 (coefficient 0.35, previously €2,556), while board members' salaries will be €2,079 per month (coefficient 0.25, previously €1,825).

Ministerial secretaries general can expect a rise from €5,586 to €6,363 per month – the heads of ministries are paid 90 percent of the rate that their political bosses, the ministers, receive.

The top pay rates' indexes are calculated every year by March 15, with salary increses beginning from the start of April. The indexing is calculated by the Ministry of Finance.

