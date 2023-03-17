Court sentences woman to 16 years in prison for 'self-interested' murder

News
Jõuga murder hearing at Viru County Court, Thursday, March 16, 2023.
Open gallery
36 photos
News

A woman who conspired to commit murder in order to obtain a farm property which had been the subject of an inheritance dispute was sentenced Thursday to sixteen years' prison time.

Viru County Court sentenced Inge Pullat to 16 years in prison, along with her accomplice in the crime, Aivo Vološin, who was sentenced to seven years. The duo had also moved the body of the victim long distances across Estonia, in an effort to conceal their crime, which was only discovered when Pullat's son Andres informed authorities of the body's location.

Speaking about the case, Viru District Prosecutor Liina Pikma called it: "Rare to see story like this, in terms of motive."

"As stated in the charge sheet, the killing was committed on the basis of self-interest, which in my experience is a first. Motives like that for such a crime might usually only be seen in American documentaries or Hollywood films," Pikma went on, speaking to ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera".

The pair concealed the body of the victim, as per standard court practice in Estonia given only by her first name, Maie, and search parties only found it with Andres Pullat's aid, after he agreed to show them where they had dumped the corpse.

"This was such a specific and remote hiding place, that we wouldn't have been able to have found it using our own resources," Pikma said.

The investigation into the crime ascertained that Maie was murdered in Ida-Viru County, with the body then being taken to Pärnu County, at the opposite end of the country and around 200km away, where it was placed in a culvert.

However, not content with leaving it there, Pullat and Vološin then decided to take it to a location in Viljandi County, where it was thrown down a deep well.

As noted, it was only discovered after the co-conspirator's son agreed to take the authorities to the location.

Andres Pullat was also convicted of aiding and abetting in the concealment of a corpse, and was fined.

The charge sheet stated that in the autumn of 2021, Inge Pullat and Aivo Vološin murdered Maie, a resident of Jõuga, Alutaguse Rural Municipality, Ida-Viru County, and then desecrated the corpse.

The pair desired to obtain a farm which owned by the victim; ownership of which Inge Pullat had already unsuccessfully contested in an inheritance dispute.

Lawyers for both Pullat and Vološin say they will appeal the decision, which they have 15 days from Thursday's ruling to do so and would need to be filed at the second-tier circuit court.

If no appeal were filed, the Viru County Court ruling would enter into force after the 15 days were up.

The media were granted access to the hearing (see gallery - Vološin is the balding man in the dock, Pullat, the rather corpulent woman dressed in red clothing. Pictures of the property at the center of the initial dispute are also included).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera'

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

19:48

Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition would make education mandatory up to age 18

18:43

Turkish president: Finland NATO membership ratification to get underway

17:25

Culture minister hopes to receive Sildna Shiftworks answers in near future

17:10

Tartu 2024 south Estonia program set for debut at open-air party in Põlva

16:55

EDF chief: Weather and troop rotations behind battlefield lull in Ukraine

16:46

Funding will support 400 more student-teachers in Tallinn, Tartu this year

16:15

Irish Taoiseach and ambassador wish Estonians happy St. Patrick's Day

15:51

Gustav Ernesaks' former Kadriorg home up for rent, at €3,800 per month

15:10

Funeral service for first Estonian to fall in Ukraine war held in Kyiv

14:41

Tartu waterpark, sauna open, Legionella-contaminated showers being scrubbed

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

15.03

British, German jets combine to escort Russian plane near Estonian airspace

16.03

French Griffons and AMX-10s arrive in Estonia Updated

08:25

Russian pilots more mindful over Baltic Sea than Black Sea

16.03

University of Tartu students stand in line for €20 handout

16.03

Google Street View cars return to Estonia's roads next week

16.03

Government falls out over EU residential buildings renovation plan

15.03

Around 13,000 Russian citizens in Latvia face language exam pressure

16.03

Legionella bacteria found at Tartu's Aura Waterpark and Anne Sauna

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: