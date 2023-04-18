Ratas to run for European Parliament in 2024

Jüri Ratas.
Jüri Ratas. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Center Party leader Jüri Ratas has announced that he intends to stand as a candidate for the European Parliament in next year's elections.

"I will definitely stand and, in this regard, I will help the party. If you are asking me whether I am serious about this, then the answer is yes," Ratas told ERR.

Rata said, that the Center Party has not yet talked about who might take over his position as leader

"No, we haven't discussed it. We are certainly going to deliver as good a result as possible," Ratas said.

According to Ratas, people could use the European elections to vote in protest against the current Estonian government. "It seems to me, that if the Reform Party continues to lead this government in this way, then these European elections could also provide a very strong voice for the Estonian people to say, that we do not want a government, which did not talk about tax increases before the elections and then lies after the elections," Ratas said.

Last Saturday, the Center Party's council decided by a majority vote not to hold an extraordinary congress, during a new leader would have been elected. This means that Ratas will continue as leader until at least the next ordinary congress, which is scheduled for the summer of 2024.

EKRE vice-chair Jaak Madison has also confirmed his candidacy for the European Parliament.

The European Parliament elections will be held in May 2024.

Editor: Michael Cole

