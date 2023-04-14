Center Party to discuss future plans on Saturday

The Center Party on Saturday will decide whether or not to hold an extraordinary congress to choose a new leader. Chairman Jüri Ratas is also likely to announce his intent to run for reelection as party leader.

The party will hold a meeting to discuss the results of the last election and its future plans.

Ratas told ERR on Friday that he will announce his decision on Saturday. "I have made a decision and I will inform my party colleagues about it tomorrow," he said.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart has also announced his intention to run for chairman of the party.

Kõlvart said he would have resigned after the results of the last election if he had been chairman. The party won 16 seats, 10 fewer than in 2019.

Tõnis Mölder, chairman of the party's board, said since the election members have discussed the election campaign and exchanged ideas.

"Among other things, the agenda of the council meeting includes items related to the holding of an extraordinary congress. The proposal to hold an extraordinary congress has come from the board and the council can decide whether or not to hold it," he said.

Two dates are being considered for a future congress, where a new chairman could be elected, either June 3 in Tallinn or June 17 in Viljandi.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!