Ratas: Coalition agreement is a big disappointment

News
Jüri Ratas.
Jüri Ratas. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

None of the coalition parties wanted to take on such a responsibility before the elections, which they would have to carry out in the coalition agreement. The planned tax reform affects the poorest people the most, Jüri Ratas, head of the Center Party, said.

"The coalition agreement is a big disappointment. In fact, no coalition party asked for such a mandate prior to the election. Everyone was talking about raising pensions, with the Reform Party leading the way, there was talk of investment and of assisting local governments. And now we are witnessing a deal in which the coalition is genuinely reaching into the pockets of the poorest and middle-income earners," Ratas told ERR.

Tax increases, he said, will result in a substantial loss of purchasing power for many people. "What is clear is that raising income taxes by two percentage points for everyone and increasing VAT by two percentage points for everyone results in a real loss of purchasing power for people and a reduction in food baskets," he said.

Instead, he believes a progressive income tax should be introduced: "A different approach was needed. This alternative solution requires everyone with a higher income to contribute more — the progressive tax system that the Reform Party fears like the plague," Ratas said.

The tax reform in its current form will cause unemployment to climb in the following months, he said. "Given the recent economic news, with a number of businesses declaring bankruptcy or going out of business, I believe we are just a few months away from a situation in which even more people lose their jobs and unemployment rises. This is a very negative indication for the market and the whole economy," he explained.

Ratas added that the coalition could have gone even further and had supported the construction of Tallinn Hospital. "I was very much hoping that the Social Democrats (SDE) and Eesti 200 would be able to talk some sense into the Reform Party, when they scrapped the plan down last summer. All these critical issues were left out of the coalition agreement."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

Related

news in simple estonian

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

13:55

VKG: Coalition agreement does not focus on economic growth

13:48

Gallery: Reform , Eesti 200 and SDE sign coalition agreement

13:34

Former top Reform members critical of PM's explanation for no tax debate Updated

12:44

Tallink charters Isabelle ferry that hosts refugees to a Canadian company Updated

12:07

PM says Constitution reason why tax topics were avoided in the campaign

11:56

Marek Reinaas elected chair of freshman Eesti 200 parliamentary group

11:44

Riigikogu MP substitutes confirmed

11:12

Helme: Planned tax changes will punish poorer population

10:31

Ratas: Coalition agreement is a big disappointment

10:29

Terras and Raik: Talks cannot return Crimea to Ukraine in the near future

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

08.04

Sides to incoming government unveil coalition agreement

08.04

Coalition agreement: VAT, income tax to rise by 2 percentage points

09.04

Risk, emotions and hospitality in 13th century Estonian sauna

08.04

Estonia's new coalition government: Who's who

06.04

Children in Izium send drawings to Saaremaa thanking people for aid

06.04

Estonia's busiest road hit by drug smuggling boom

08.04

Isamaa leader: Coalition parties' election campaign one of 'lies'

10:31

Ratas: Coalition agreement is a big disappointment

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: