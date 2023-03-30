Kõlvart: I would have resigned in Ratas' position

News
Mihhail Kõlvart and Jüri Ratas at the Center Party's 19th party congress in Tartu on Saturday. August 13, 2022.
Mihhail Kõlvart and Jüri Ratas at the Center Party's 19th party congress in Tartu on Saturday. August 13, 2022. Source: Grete Huik
News

According to Center Party leader Jüri Ratas, callis for an extraordinary congress have caused some confusion among party members. Tallinn Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart, who is running for the position of party chair, says, that if he were in Ratas' position, he would have stepped down following Center's poor results in the recent Riigikogu elections.

Center Party leader Jüri Ratas said, that he plans to meet with leaders of the party's regional branches, for whom the proposed extraordinary party congress has raised a number of questions.

"There is quite a lot of confusion as to why this extraordinary congress is needed. I have said that, if it is wanted, I don't think that now is the right time. However, if it is wanted, then we will organize an extraordinary congress," he said.

The Center Party won just 16 seats in this month's Riigikogu elections, 10 fewer than in 2019. Tallinn Mayor Mihhail  Kõlvart has said, that if he were party leader, he would have resigned under such circumstances.

"If I had to decide, then yes, I would have resigned in this situation. But that doesn't mean Jüri should have to make that same decision. It is his decision and also that of the party," Kõlvart said.

Kõlvart added, that there are quite a few members of the Center Party, who believe an extraordinary congress is necessary. He also said, that he wants to meet with Center's regional leaders himself.

Whether or not the Center Party does hold an extraordinary congress in the summer is due to be decided by the party board during an extended meeting on April 15. Kõlvart has already said, that he intends to run for party chair, while Ratas is yet to make a decision about his own future.

"I will tell my party colleagues at the latest on April 15, when the party's board meeting is in session," Ratas said.

Kõlvart, however, has no doubt that Ratas will be looking to extend his spell as party leader.

"Since (Ratas) said that there is no need for an extraordinary congress, that would imply continuing in the same way (as before). That in turn means (continuing) with the current party leader. Maybe if the current chair wants to continue, then he first has to win over the congress," Kõlvart said.

According to Ratas, the tensions among the party leadership are likely to have an impact on Center's Riigikogu group, which is due to start work soon. Ratas believes, there is potential for things to get heated, particularly when it comes to electing the Riigikogu group's leaders.

Kõlvart however, said, that some competition within the Center Party is a good thing. Nevertheless, he remains aware, that the party needs to stay united when debating against its political opponents.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

2023 riigikogu elections

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:57

Church collection box thieves return and repent

15:30

Estonian entertainers and influencers report solid turnovers in 2022

15:00

74-year-old Estonian double world champion returns home to hero's welcome

14:28

Ratas confirms Center submitting him as deputy Riigikogu speaker candidate

14:24

Builder finally appointed for planned third central Pärnu bridge

14:02

Experts: Estonia needs a unified waste collecting strategy

13:53

Kaja Kallas expects energy companies to start rapidly reducing prices

13:29

Prime Minister: Gender equality an essential part of democracy

13:00

Tartu cultural workers holding out for pay increase and additional benefits

12:20

Kallas to Summit for Democracy: Freedom can never be taken for granted

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

28.03

Estonia rejects Politico claims, describes them as malicious slander

29.03

Historian: Putin has started to understand difficulties in Ukraine

28.03

Research: Estonians are too selective when it comes to sustainable behavior

29.03

Tallinn tramline construction to divert 27 bus routes until May 31

29.03

Hololei: I stepped down to allow department to work in peace

29.03

Läänemets: We have a rare opportunity to solve marriage inequality issues

29.03

Prices of tires and tire change services up considerably

08:29

Finnish Air Force in joint NATO Baltic airspace exercise over Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: