Deadline for filing income tax returns in Estonia falls on May 2

This year, the deadline for submitting income tax returns in Estonia falls on Tuesday, May 2. By Friday April 28, 736,000 declarations had already been filed, which, according to the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) is 97 of the expected number of declarations.

According to Annika Oja, head of the Tax and Customs Board's personal income and taxation service, €203 million of overpaid income tax has already been refunded, while €63 million is still due to be paid out.

Last year, a total of 762,352 tax returns were filed, so the office is still waiting for around 30,000 more returns.

"However, every year there are also those who fail to meet their obligations. At the moment, we have data on about 100,000 people. 80 percent of them ought to be refunded their overpaid income tax by the state, but they have not yet filed a return, which means we cannot do so," Oja added.

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board began refunding overpaid income tax from February 28 for those who submitted their returns electronically and from March 17 for those who did so on paper.

The deadline for the repayment of overpaid income tax is October 2.

More information about income tax repayments is available on the MTA's website here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!