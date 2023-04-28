Deadline for filing income tax returns in Estonia falls on May 2

News
Money.
Money. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

This year, the deadline for submitting income tax returns in Estonia falls on Tuesday, May 2. By Friday April 28, 736,000 declarations had already been filed, which, according to the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (MTA) is 97 of the expected number of declarations.

According to Annika Oja, head of the Tax and Customs Board's personal income and taxation service, €203 million of overpaid income tax has already been refunded, while €63 million is still due to be paid out.

Last year, a total of 762,352 tax returns were filed, so the office is still waiting for around 30,000 more returns.

"However, every year there are also those who fail to meet their obligations. At the moment, we have data on about 100,000 people. 80 percent of them ought to be refunded their overpaid income tax by the state, but they have not yet filed a return, which means we cannot do so," Oja added.

The Estonian Tax and Customs Board began refunding overpaid income tax from February 28 for those who submitted their returns electronically and from March 17 for those who did so on paper.

The deadline for the repayment of overpaid income tax is October 2.

More information about income tax repayments is available on the MTA's website here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

14:50

Nõgene: Fewer Finns staying in Tallinn than before

14:08

EDF Colonel: Russia plans to form new units close to Estonian border

13:41

Transport Administration puts forward first concrete car tax plan

13:40

42nd Tartu Cycling Rally to take place during last weekend of May

13:02

Climate minister: What's good for the climate is also good for the wallet

12:30

Deadline for filing income tax returns in Estonia falls on May 2

11:53

Marko Kaasik, Mihkel Kangur and Evelyn Sepp to run for Greens chair

11:20

Sales of 'blue' fuel more than halved

10:50

Judge Villem Lapimaa highest paid public servant

10:34

Statistics: Retail trade fell 13 percent on year to March 2023

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

26.04

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

27.04

EDF head: Russia should dissolve into many small countries with less power

27.04

Car tax comparison Finland, Latvia: Twofold difference in price is possible

27.04

Income tax changes to leave permanent hole in the budget

27.04

Estonian Defense Forces company deployed to Iraq for overseas operation

27.04

Estonia's Võros declare themselves indigenous, want language recognized

26.04

Night buses to operate in Tallinn from mid-May

27.04

Kallas: Freedom of expression and defamation are not synonymous

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: