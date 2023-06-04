Party funding watchdog to look into NGO SALK activities during elections

News
Headquarters of the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (EJRK)
Headquarters of the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (EJRK) Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Liisa Oviir, head of Estonia's Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERK), said that the committee will look into the activities of the Liberal Citizen Foundation (SALK) during the 2023 elections to determine whether they could have constituted illicit donations.

Eesti Ekspress published an article earlier this week on how SALK, headed up by well-known entrepreneurs, attempted to influence parliamentary elections results.

ERJK chair Liisa Oviir told Delfi news portal on Saturday that there is nothing wrong with SALK members being active in the world of business and making personal donations to political parties of their choice. "It's okay if it's your money and you want to give it straight to a political party," Oviir said, adding that it is illegal for companies to donate to political forces.

Oviir said that while no official complaints have been filed over SALK's activities, several people have contacted the ERJK and demanded an analysis.

The ERJK's mandate allows it to bring proceedings following its own initiative, which it will likely do. "We will be laying down the upcoming session's agenda next week, and I believe this will make the cut in one way or another," Oviir suggested.

She said that potential discrepancies in SALK activities could have arisen from charging parties less than the market price for certain services. Oviir added, however, that to the best of her knowledge, all SALK surveys have been made available to the public.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:26

Neuville wins WRC Rally Italia Sardegna, Tänak second in power stage

15:09

Party funding watchdog to look into NGO SALK activities during elections

14:54

Elron adds trains to western departures

14:28

Baltic Sea major naval exercise brings 50 NATO vessels to Estonia

13:58

Defense League having trouble finding national defense instructors

13:27

Estonia's first LGBT+ poetry slam to take place in Tallinn

13:08

Ida-Viru County businesses perceive risks in minimum wage hike

12:45

Wood biorefinery major opportunity for Estonia

12:03

Kallas explains broader effects of Russian aggression at Asian conference

03.06

Foreign Minister in Ovruch: Children affected by war must be our priority

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

02.06

Omniva issues new stamp to commemorate Finland joining NATO

03.06

More people taking advantage of Selver ID card issuing service

03.06

Van drives into passenger train at Kabala rail crossing

02.06

EDF chief: A thousand fallen Russian troops per day is too few

03.06

Feature: 'In bad times, good friends turn up'|ERR News on the HMS Albion

03.06

Prison inmates inundate authorities with frivolous appeals, queries

03.06

Court throws out Nursipalu training area expansion appeal

12:03

Kallas explains broader effects of Russian aggression at Asian conference

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: