Party funding watchdog to look into NGO SALK activities during elections

Liisa Oviir, head of Estonia's Political Parties Financing Surveillance Committee (ERK), said that the committee will look into the activities of the Liberal Citizen Foundation (SALK) during the 2023 elections to determine whether they could have constituted illicit donations.

Eesti Ekspress published an article earlier this week on how SALK, headed up by well-known entrepreneurs, attempted to influence parliamentary elections results.

ERJK chair Liisa Oviir told Delfi news portal on Saturday that there is nothing wrong with SALK members being active in the world of business and making personal donations to political parties of their choice. "It's okay if it's your money and you want to give it straight to a political party," Oviir said, adding that it is illegal for companies to donate to political forces.

Oviir said that while no official complaints have been filed over SALK's activities, several people have contacted the ERJK and demanded an analysis.

The ERJK's mandate allows it to bring proceedings following its own initiative, which it will likely do. "We will be laying down the upcoming session's agenda next week, and I believe this will make the cut in one way or another," Oviir suggested.

She said that potential discrepancies in SALK activities could have arisen from charging parties less than the market price for certain services. Oviir added, however, that to the best of her knowledge, all SALK surveys have been made available to the public.

