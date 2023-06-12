Statistics: Estonia's pesticide sales fell in 2022

777 tonnes of pesticides were sold in Estonia last year. The amount of pesticides sold in 2022 were a sixth lower than in 2021 and also below the amount on the market in 2020. Once again, the majority of pesticides sold were herbicides.

Herbicides accounted for 65 percent of the total amount of pesticides sold. Meanwhile, 20 percent were fungicides, 12 percent growth regulators and 1.2 percent insecticides.

When compared with the figures for 2021, a significant decrease in the sale of herbicides and, to a lesser extent, growth regulators can be seen. Fungicide sales continued to grow, although only slightly. Following a decline in recent years, the quantity of insecticides sold also increased marginally in 2022.

Swen Peterson, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that for a number of years, various herbicides have been the most commonly sold plant protection products. "In 2022, the sales of herbicides totaled 507 tonnes, which is nearly a hundred tonnes less than in 2021. The last time that less than the 2022 quantities of herbicides were placed on the market (in a single year) was in 2018, when 421 tonnes were sold," Peterson added.

When compared to other European countries, the total quantities of pesticides sold in Estonia are relatively small. In 2022, 670 tonnes of the three major types of pesticides were sold in Estonia. However, in Spain for instance, 69,000 tonnes were sold in 2021. Meanwhile, 65,000 tonnes were sold in France, 46,000 tonnes in Germany, and 1,500 tonnes in neighboring Latvia.

In Estonia, the amount of plant protection products sold per hectare of utilized agricultural land was 0.79 kg per hectare in 2022. By way of comparison, in 2021, 10 kg per hectare was sold in Malta, 9 kg in Cyprus, 5 kg in the Netherlands, and 1 kg in Latvia.*

Pesticides are not only used for agricultural purposes but also in forestry, the wood processing industry, road and railway maintenance, and the construction and maintenance of sports grounds, playgrounds and parks. Some pesticides are also available for purchase by members of the public for use in home gardens.

