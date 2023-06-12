Statistics: Estonia's pesticide sales fell in 2022

News
Agricultural field.
Agricultural field. Source: Olev Kenk/ERR
News

777 tonnes of pesticides were sold in Estonia last year. The amount of pesticides sold in 2022 were a sixth lower than in 2021 and also below the amount on the market in 2020. Once again, the majority of pesticides sold were herbicides.

Herbicides accounted for 65 percent of the total amount of pesticides sold. Meanwhile, 20 percent were fungicides, 12 percent growth regulators and 1.2 percent insecticides.

When compared with the figures for 2021, a significant decrease in the sale of herbicides and, to a lesser extent, growth regulators can be seen. Fungicide sales continued to grow, although only slightly. Following a decline in recent years, the quantity of insecticides sold also increased marginally in 2022.

Swen Peterson, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that for a number of years, various herbicides have been the most commonly sold plant protection products. "In 2022, the sales of herbicides totaled 507 tonnes, which is nearly a hundred tonnes less than in 2021. The last time that less than the 2022 quantities of herbicides were placed on the market (in a single year) was in 2018, when 421 tonnes were sold," Peterson added.

When compared to other European countries, the total quantities of pesticides sold in Estonia are relatively small. In 2022, 670 tonnes of the three major types of pesticides were sold in Estonia. However, in Spain for instance, 69,000 tonnes were sold in 2021. Meanwhile, 65,000 tonnes were sold in France, 46,000 tonnes in Germany, and 1,500 tonnes in neighboring Latvia.

Sales of pesticides 2011-2022- Source: Statistics Estonia

In Estonia, the amount of plant protection products sold per hectare of utilized agricultural land was 0.79 kg per hectare in 2022. By way of comparison, in 2021, 10 kg per hectare was sold in Malta, 9 kg in Cyprus, 5 kg in the Netherlands, and 1 kg in Latvia.*

Pesticides are not only used for agricultural purposes but also in forestry, the wood processing industry, road and railway maintenance, and the construction and maintenance of sports grounds, playgrounds and parks. Some pesticides are also available for purchase by members of the public for use in home gardens.

More detailed information can be found here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

watch: jupiter

Latest news

15:10

Gallery: Tartu street art exhibition opens in Aberdeen, Scotland

14:56

Estonian government greenlights hotel, press VAT rate hikes

14:36

Saaremaa excavations unearth Estonia's oldest artifacts

14:00

Estonia's Kristin Tattar wins Disc Golf Zoo Town Open

13:43

Helme: EKRE considering boycotting extraordinary Riigikogu sittings

13:15

Mark Lajal up 76 places in ATP rankings after big victory at Little Rock

13:09

Ministry: Whistleblower law to overburden tax authority

12:42

Waste water monitoring points to regular cocaine use in Tallinn and Tartu

12:07

Estonian government's planned plastic tax would drive up food, drink prices

11:52

Center Party's Riigikogu group to initiate no-confidence motion against PM

donate to ukraine

Most Read articles

10.06

Gallery: Baltic Pride 2023 wends its way through Tallinn's old town

11.06

PM: Is it too much to ask for opposition to respect the will of the people?

11.06

Fassbender to ERR: Rump drove phenomenally, I made a rookie mistake

11.06

Ilmar Raag: Estonia is tired of the world constantly ending

10:02

Man attacks Finnish pastor at Association of Gay Christians event

10.06

Former president Rüütel: Same-sex marriage would polarize Estonian society

11.06

Experts do not hold it likely war will spill over to Transnistria

09.06

Estonian government to confirm new VAT rates on Monday

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: