British RAF Eurofighters on low altitude exercises over Estonia this week

Eurofighter Typhoon jets from Britain's Royal Air Force will be making low-altitude flights in Estonian air space on Thursday and Friday this week, the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) report. The flights are part of routine exercises out of Ämari Air Base.

The flights will take place in eastern south/southwestern and central Estonia, the EDF says, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. local time.

Those flights which are conducted at low altitude will fly no lower than 152 meters (500 feet).

Population centers will be avoided where possible, though overflights of small centers or individual farmsteads may take place.

NATO member states, including Estonia, set aside specific parts of their airspace for allied air force exercises, including at low altitude.

NATO air forces provide patrolling capabilities to Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, based at Ämari and at Šiauliai, Lithuania. Those member states who have fast jet capabilities conduct several month-long tours at a time, and in addition to the RAF, the air forces of Germany, Italy, France, Poland, Spain and the Czech Republic are among those to have held the role in recent years.

The exercises will be conducted in accordance with Estonian legislation and in agreement with the Transport Administration (Transpordiamet) and air traffic control (Lennuliiklustenindus AS).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!