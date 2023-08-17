Social scientists at University of Tartu postpone vote on Eamets' dismissal

The Council of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Tartu (TÜ) was unable to make a decision on Thursday whether Dean Raul Eamets will remain in his position.

Janno Lahe, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Tartu, told ERR that the vote scheduled for Thursday was postponed because the Council lacked sufficient time to consider all the circumstances. Prior to reaching a decision, Lahe, who also presided over the meeting, said that the council would require additional information.

Electronic voting will take place on August 28 and 29, according to Lahe, and the decision will be made public on August 30.

There are 25 voting members on the Council, but only 24 will vote on this issue because Eamets will abstain. Present at Thursday's meeting were Andu Rämmer, Anne Reino, Eva Piirimäe, Gaabriel Tavits, Garri Raagmaa, Gerda Mihhailova, Indrek Reimand, Janno Lahe, Kairi Kreegipuu, Krista Jaakson, Krista Uibo, Kristiina Tõnnisson, Petrik Saks, Ragne Kõuts-Klemm, Riin Selart, Sofia Samoilova and Äli Leijen.

To remove Eamets from office, two-thirds of the 25-member Council must vote accordingly.

Already on Monday, UT Rector Toomas Asser announced that he would terminate Eamets' employment contract, thereby preventing him from teaching at the university. Eamets promised to dispute the decision.

Eamets, on behalf of the University of Tartu, signed a contract with Pere Sihtkapital SA through which several thousand women's sensitive confidential information was collected without the necessary authorization from the university's research ethics committee. In addition, Eamets is a member of the Pere Sihtkapital board.

--

