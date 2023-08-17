Social scientists at University of Tartu postpone vote on Eamets' dismissal

News
{{1692283080000 | amCalendar}}
Raul Eamets.
Raul Eamets. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Council of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Tartu (TÜ) was unable to make a decision on Thursday whether Dean Raul Eamets will remain in his position.

Janno Lahe, dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Tartu, told ERR that the vote scheduled for Thursday was postponed because the Council lacked sufficient time to consider all the circumstances. Prior to reaching a decision, Lahe, who also presided over the meeting, said that the council would require additional information.

Electronic voting will take place on August 28 and 29, according to Lahe, and the decision will be made public on August 30.

There are 25 voting members on the Council, but only 24 will vote on this issue because Eamets will abstain. Present at Thursday's meeting were Andu Rämmer, Anne Reino, Eva Piirimäe, Gaabriel Tavits, Garri Raagmaa, Gerda Mihhailova, Indrek Reimand, Janno Lahe, Kairi Kreegipuu, Krista Jaakson, Krista Uibo, Kristiina Tõnnisson, Petrik Saks, Ragne Kõuts-Klemm, Riin Selart, Sofia Samoilova and Äli Leijen.

To remove Eamets from office, two-thirds of the 25-member Council must vote accordingly.

Already on Monday, UT Rector Toomas Asser announced that he would terminate Eamets' employment contract, thereby preventing him from teaching at the university. Eamets promised to dispute the decision.

Eamets, on behalf of the University of Tartu, signed a contract with Pere Sihtkapital SA through which several thousand women's sensitive confidential information was collected without the necessary authorization from the university's research ethics committee. In addition, Eamets is a member of the Pere Sihtkapital board.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristina Kersa

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17.08

Joanna Concejo's illustrations on display at Children's Literature Center

17.08

Baltic home loan interest rates highest in EU

17.08

Elektrilevi to invest millions in island power lines

17.08

Narva wants four streets to retain names of Red Army soldiers

17.08

Population register data not misused by advertisers

17.08

Social scientists at University of Tartu postpone vote on Eamets' dismissal Updated

17.08

Tallinn charity concert to raise funds for bomb shelters in eastern Ukraine

17.08

PPA: Huge rise in Russian citizens seeking protection in Estonia last year

17.08

Foreign minister claims no longer has stake in field hospital maker

17.08

Sudden, major spike in hay prices hits livestock farmers hard

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.08

Estonia to ask Latvia about Salacgriva Bridge

17.08

Estonian MFA recommends avoiding crowds in Sweden

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

16.08

Weak Russian ruble encouraging cross-border trade in Estonia's border town

17.08

Kallas: Disturbing when a woman's only value is how many children she has

17.08

Russia, Belarus residents in Estonia vote ban affects almost 69,000 people

15.08

Klasche, Poopuu: Hiding radical conservative ideas behind 'science'

16.08

Major revamp of historic Patarei Sea Fortress is gaining momentum

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: