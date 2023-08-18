University of Tartu to hold regular elections for new deans in October

News
University of Tartu
University of Tartu Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

In October, the University of Tartu will hold regular elections to determine new deans for all four of its research faculties. The new deans will each be elected for four-year terms.

The university will elect deans for its social sciences, medical sciences, natural sciences and engineering, and humanities and the arts faculties. The first round of voting is set for October 3, with a second and third round scheduled for the following two days, if necessary.

The deadline for submitting candidate nominations to the university is September 12. According to university procedures, nominations can be submitted by the rector and councils of the institutes and colleges, which fall under he responsibility of each respective faculty. Candidates can also be put forward via a joint nomination from ten or more staff members in the same faculty, or by the faculty's student council.

The last elections took place in fall 2019.

The university's current deans are Anti Selart (humanities and the arts), Leho Ainsaar (natural and applied sciences), Margus Lember (medical sciences) and Raul Eamets (social sciences).

Raul Eamets' continuation as social sciences dean is currently the subject of much discussion, following a recent scandal related to a controversial think tank study about women and their reasons for not having women.

The university's Council of the Faculty of Social Sciences is set to make a decision in late August regarding whether Eamets can remain in his current role until the fall.

Nevertheless, neither Eamets nor Lember can be re-elected as dean, as both have already served two consecutive terms, the maximum allowed under the university's regulations. It is however possible for Selart and Ainsaar to be re-elected for second terms.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:10

University of Tartu to hold regular elections for new deans in October

13:47

Employers union: Planned car tax rationale disconcertingly vague

13:42

Albert Tamm in second place after disc golf European championships day two

13:35

Estonian movie 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' put forward for next year's Oscars

13:14

Climate minister: Current car tax model does not meet environmental aims

12:45

Haapsalu heritage zone both expanding and being made more flexible

12:10

Estonia's 15th garlic festival to take place in Kuremaa on Saturday

11:37

Feature: Good enough to quit competition

11:01

Henri Arras: Traffic jams, few parking spaces and low physical activity

10:20

Climate minister makes changes to Tallinn Airport's supervisory board

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.08

Estonia to ask Latvia about Salacgriva Bridge

17.08

Estonian MFA recommends avoiding crowds in Sweden

17.08

Kallas: Disturbing when a woman's only value is how many children she has

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

17.08

Narva wants four streets to retain names of Red Army soldiers

16.08

Weak Russian ruble encouraging cross-border trade in Estonia's border town

17.08

Baltic home loan interest rates highest in EU

17.08

Russia, Belarus residents in Estonia vote ban affects almost 69,000 people

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: