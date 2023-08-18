University of Tartu to hold regular elections for new deans in October

In October, the University of Tartu will hold regular elections to determine new deans for all four of its research faculties. The new deans will each be elected for four-year terms.

The university will elect deans for its social sciences, medical sciences, natural sciences and engineering, and humanities and the arts faculties. The first round of voting is set for October 3, with a second and third round scheduled for the following two days, if necessary.

The deadline for submitting candidate nominations to the university is September 12. According to university procedures, nominations can be submitted by the rector and councils of the institutes and colleges, which fall under he responsibility of each respective faculty. Candidates can also be put forward via a joint nomination from ten or more staff members in the same faculty, or by the faculty's student council.

The last elections took place in fall 2019.

The university's current deans are Anti Selart (humanities and the arts), Leho Ainsaar (natural and applied sciences), Margus Lember (medical sciences) and Raul Eamets (social sciences).

Raul Eamets' continuation as social sciences dean is currently the subject of much discussion, following a recent scandal related to a controversial think tank study about women and their reasons for not having women.

The university's Council of the Faculty of Social Sciences is set to make a decision in late August regarding whether Eamets can remain in his current role until the fall.

Nevertheless, neither Eamets nor Lember can be re-elected as dean, as both have already served two consecutive terms, the maximum allowed under the university's regulations. It is however possible for Selart and Ainsaar to be re-elected for second terms.

