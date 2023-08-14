University of Tartu's ethics committee to discuss Pere Sihtkapital survey

University of Tartu.
University of Tartu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
The University of Tartu's Research Ethics Committee will next week discuss the controversial Pere Sihtkapital think tank study about women and why they do not have children.

Raul Eamets, dean of social sciences and professor of macroeconomics, was fired on Monday for signing an agreement with Pere Sihtkapital on behalf of the university which violated its internal rules and the anti-corruption law.

Additionally, Eamets did not ensure that the study had approval from the ethics committee.

The subject will now be discussed by the group next week.

"The criteria must be fully met, as this is an especially sensitive category of personal data as I understand it. I really haven't gone very deep into the documents yet, but rules have to be very clearly enforced on the protection of personal data, and the second is the instrument of the study, that is, how much of an invasion of privacy and how much of a mental burden do these issues create?" Aime Keis, committee chair, told Monday's "Aktuaalne kaamera".

Aime Keis Source: Lauri Varik

Ask about some of the relevance of the survey's questions, she said: "It depends on the context, of course. Personally, as a woman, my first reaction is why I am being asked these questions and how can these goals be achieved by asking such questions."

Eamets did not want to explain his actions to AK. He said it is now a legal dispute and he plans to challenge the Asser's decision.

"The whole process that we have reached today is a good example of how people are essentially being ideologically canceled, it is clearly a politically motivated attack that is being pushed by the media. I certainly think that this punishment was disproportionate to these mistakes," Eamets said.

--

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

