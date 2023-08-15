Estonian police launch misdemeanor proceedings against TÜ dean Raul Eamets

Police in Estonia on Tuesday launched misdemeanor proceedings against Raul Eamets, who was fired Monday as dean and professor at the University of Tartu (TÜ). The police are investigating whether Eamets may have committed a violation of procedural restrictions under the Anti-corruption Act.

"The police launched misdemeanor proceedings on Tuesday to investigate allegations made in the press that Raul Eamets may have committed a violation of procedural restrictions when signing an agreement on the University of Tartu's behalf with a foundation of whose supervisory board he himself is a member," Tartu Police Department spokesperson Martin Raid said Tuesday.

"We'll be releasing more information to the public as soon as we've established the facts," he added.

TÜ rector Toomas Asser announced Monday that he had decided to terminate the university's employment relationship with Faculty of Social Sciences dean and macroeconomics professor Raul Eamets.

On Friday, August 11, the university was made aware that Faculty of Social Sciences dean Raul Eamets had unlawfully signed a cooperation agreement on behalf of the university with Pere Sihtkapital SA, in doing so violating several of the university's bylaws and also the law.

--

