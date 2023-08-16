Raul Eamets steps down as Fiscal Council chair

news
The Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) building in Tallinn.
The Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) building in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
news

An academic at the center of controversy over the obtaining of personal data of around 2,000 women in Estonia is stepping down from his position as chair of the Budget Council (Eelarvenõkogu), the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank) says.

Raul Eamets has submitted his resignation to the Bank of Estonia (Eesti Pank).

The Budget Council is an independent advisory board tasked with assessing Estonia's budget policy. 

The Bank of Estonia's Supervisory Board appointed the first composition of the Budget Council on May 14, 2014, to be chaired by Professor Raul Eamets, Chair of Economic Theory at the University of Tartu.

Financial expert Andrus Alber was appointed vice-chair.

The Budget Council's site states that its members: "Must display an impeccable reputation, hold at least a master's degree in the field of economics, or an equivalent degree, and have the necessary experience to disburse the duties of the Budget Council."

The council's chair, deputy chair, and four board members, are appointed to five-year terms by the Bank of Estonia's board, as proposed by the head of the bank, currently Madis Müller.

Current members are Urmas Varblane, professor of economics at the University of Tartu, Andres Võrk, an analyst at think-tank PRAXIS, Ülo Kaasik, vice president of the Bank of Estonia, and Martti Randveer, head of the central bank's monetary policy and economic research department.

Earlier this week, the University of Tartu's rector, Toomas Asser, terminated the university's employment relationship with Eamets, following news that he had ordered personal data in infringement of regulations and on behalf of a think-tank, Pere Sihtkapital.

The data pertained to 2,000 childless women in Estonia, of whom around 1,000 responded to questions on the issue.

Eamets has informed ERR that he will be appealing the university's decision to fire him.

The Fiscal Council is tasked with providing assessments of the forecasts for the macro economy and state financing, and on the budget strategy and how the goals of the structural budget position of the general government are being achieved, the organization says on its website.

The Fiscal Council meets at least five times a year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:32

Disc golf star Kristin Tattar competing before a Tallinn crowd this week

16:09

Haljala Church renovation work reveals unique wall niches

16:02

Estonian government to discuss joining G7 joint declaration on Ukraine

15:37

Tallinn Chamber Orchestra's story on display in House of the Blackheads

15:28

Estonia's ministries hosting summer retreats on weekdays

15:10

Estonia and Czech Republic sign agreement to promote defense cooperation

14:40

Feature: Adventure playgrounds provide antidote to 'learned helplessness'

14:31

Tallinn City Government to revisit new bus route situation in the fall

14:23

Decisions to be made on new EISA board chair from month-end

14:16

Läänemets: Russian citizen vote-stripping bill was penned by Reform office

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

15.08

Klasche, Poopuu: Hiding radical conservative ideas behind 'science'

15.08

Latvia sends extra forces to Belarus border, cancels vacations

07:55

Ministry: Russian citizens' right to vote in Estonia a threat to security

07.08

Poland planning biggest military parade since Cold War era

15.08

Estonian police launch misdemeanor proceedings against TÜ dean Raul Eamets

15.08

Bogs, bones and bodies: Violent past of northern European mires

15.08

Gas sellers: We're seeing rise in natural gas price looming

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: