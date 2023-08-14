Data inspectorate looking into Pere Sihtkapital's childless study

The Data Protection Inspectorate (Andmekaitse Inspektsioon/ AKI) has launched supervisory procedures into the study by the University of Tartu, think tank SA Pere Sihtkapital, and pollsters RAIT Faktum & Ariko that sought to find out why women choose not to have children.

The survey was sent to a select group of participants based on the data from the Population Register.

The AKI will check the compliance of data processing in relation to General Regulation on Personal Data Protection and the Personal Data Protection Act.

"A recent survey on childlessness has been widely publicized with the aim of identifying the factors affecting childlessness in Estonian society. The survey included different types of personal data, examining women's income, education, living conditions as well as their sexual orientation, political views, religious and philosophical beliefs," said AKI General Director Pille Lehis.

In the initial stage, an injunction has been issued to limit and prohibit further data processing. It also covers personal data collected for other studies commissioned by Pere Sihtkapital SA.

On Friday, ERR reported that the think tank, which is founded and supported by the political party Isamaa, had requested the data of thousands of Estonian women who do not have children and sent them a survey asking why.

On Monday, the University of Tartu fired Faculty of Social Sciences dean and macroeconomics professor Raul Eamets saying he had "unlawfully signed a cooperation agreement on behalf of the university with Pere Sihtkapital SA".

