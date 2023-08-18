Pere Sihtkapital withdraws its application to university's ethics committee

This Friday, Pere Sihtkapital has withdrawn its request to the ethics committee to carry out a survey on childlessness and has announced that it no longer considers it feasible to continue with it.

Pere Sihtkapital announced today that it has withdrawn its application to the University of Tartu's Human Research Ethics Committee for permission to carry out a survey on childlessness.

The foundation believes it is not feasible to proceed with the survey.

Last Saturday, Pere Sihtkapital said that it ceased interviewing people and other processing of personal data, with the protection of people's data as a top priority.

On Monday, Pere Sihtkapital and the survey company destroyed all personal data, including register data and questionnaire responses, that was received or collected for the childless families survey. At the same time, the Data Protection Inspectorate has demanded that the foundation retain the data.

