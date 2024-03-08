X

Data Protection Inspectorate open to applications for new director

News
AKI signage.
AKI signage. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Government Office's top managers competence center has announced a public competitive process to find a new director of the Data Protection Inspectorate (AKI).

The announcement states that the most important challenge which a successful candidate would face would be lobbying the protection of personal data in both public and private sectors, in a way both suitable for the information society and which respects the public's right to privacy.

Equally, it is vital to ensure that information intended for general consumption is freely available to all, and that access to public information is not excessively restricted by or on the public sector, the notice goes on.

"We expect the institution in its activities to focus on raising awareness and prevention, as well as on ensuring effective supervision," the statement reads.

"It is also required to boost the efficiency of the institution in the performance of tasks, including via the development of the organization's technological capabilities and the introduction of supporting technological solutions."

The successful candidate is expected to hold a master's degree or equivalent, preferably in the legal area, to have at least five years' experience in managing major projects, sectors or structural units, and to have English language skills to at least C1 (proficiency) level, in the Common European Framework.

Candidates will also be required to write an essay, no more than two pages in length, on "Technology opportunities and threats in the arena of data protection and public information".

All documentation must be submitted to the selection committee no later than March 21, 2024.

The AKI's current director, Pille Lehis, will end her five-year term in the post this August.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

