Gallery: Isamaa-led anti-car tax protest pickets the Riiigkogu

News
Anti-car tax protest led by the Isamaa party outside the Riigikogu, Monday, September 11, 2023.
Open gallery
20 photos
News

A protest led by political party Isamaa ahead of the opening of the Riiigkogu's fall session on Monday highlighted the proposed car tax, following a petition opposed to the tax and signed by nearly 80,000 individuals which was presented to the Riigikogu at the end of last week.

Titled "Automaksule pidurit!" (English: "Brakes on the car tax"), members of the Estonian car owners' association (Eesti Omanike Keskliit) taking part in the demonstration after the petition, containing the digital signatures of 77,442 people opposed to the policy, was submitted to Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) on Friday.

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu joined the car owners' association in addressing the rally.

The association also doled out two awards for 2023, leader of the year, and "muffler" of the year, referring to the car part.

President Alar Karis was nominated leader of the year by the association, whose chair, Priit Tammeraid, put down to showing principles in, among other things, criticizing the coalition's planned car tax.

"Muffler" of the year on the other hand named as Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform), for heading up the car tax policy.

That a car tax was impending was announced when the Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition entered office in April, while in summer, two alternate models of the proposed tax were unveiled.

The final policy should be announced this month and will have to be processed at the Riigikogu before it can enter into law.

The tax would be graded on a vehicle's power, weight and age and would apply to vehicles, not their owners – even cars kept off-road would be subject to the tax if it passes.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Mirjam Mäekivi

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:40

Latvian border guard wants to shut down border checkpoint with Belarus

14:02

Ministry aims to even up civil service employee, official employment links

13:27

Kersti Kaljulaid: Sanctions on Russia require regular renewal

12:46

Central bank economist: Estonia's export difficulties have not eased

12:18

ERR in Germany: Taurus missiles to Ukraine conversation is ongoing

11:37

EKRE chair: We're taking Riigikogu board to court

11:20

Gallery: Isamaa-led anti-car tax protest pickets the Riiigkogu

10:44

Bank of Estonia: External economy activity down in second quarter of 2023

10:07

Over 30 people leave Center Party after Kõlvart elected leader

08:59

Gallery: Estonian National Library original 1980s construction

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.09

Private vehicles with Russian plates banned from entering EU Updated

11.09

NATO to hold largest exercise since Cold War on eastern flank

11.09

Tallinn will have to order its shade trees from abroad

11.09

Estonia inks contract to buy IRIS-T medium-range air defense systems

08:38

Major Tallinn road intersection reopens to traffic Tuesday

10.09

Gallery: Mihhail Kõlvart elected new Center Party chair at Paide congress

11.09

Bill tied to intoxication of cyclists leaves police perplexed

11.09

Ratas and Kiik: Dozens contemplating quitting Center

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: