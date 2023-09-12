Gallery: Isamaa-led anti-car tax protest pickets the Riiigkogu

A protest led by political party Isamaa ahead of the opening of the Riiigkogu's fall session on Monday highlighted the proposed car tax, following a petition opposed to the tax and signed by nearly 80,000 individuals which was presented to the Riigikogu at the end of last week.

Titled "Automaksule pidurit!" (English: "Brakes on the car tax"), members of the Estonian car owners' association (Eesti Omanike Keskliit) taking part in the demonstration after the petition, containing the digital signatures of 77,442 people opposed to the policy, was submitted to Riigikogu speaker Lauri Hussar (Eesti 200) on Friday.

Isamaa leader Urmas Reinsalu joined the car owners' association in addressing the rally.

The association also doled out two awards for 2023, leader of the year, and "muffler" of the year, referring to the car part.

President Alar Karis was nominated leader of the year by the association, whose chair, Priit Tammeraid, put down to showing principles in, among other things, criticizing the coalition's planned car tax.

"Muffler" of the year on the other hand named as Finance Minister Mart Võrklaev (Reform), for heading up the car tax policy.

That a car tax was impending was announced when the Reform-Eesti 200-SDE coalition entered office in April, while in summer, two alternate models of the proposed tax were unveiled.

The final policy should be announced this month and will have to be processed at the Riigikogu before it can enter into law.

The tax would be graded on a vehicle's power, weight and age and would apply to vehicles, not their owners – even cars kept off-road would be subject to the tax if it passes.

